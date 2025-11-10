iQOO 15 vs iQOO 13: Are the iQOO smartphones alike?

There are so many users whose perception is that iQOO 13 and iQOO 15 are quite similar with few changes which are not really a significant difference to the flagship experience. The two models, at first sight, are indeed very similar in design and positioning since they both offer state-of-the-art performance, strong cameras and onboard rapid charging. But that's not entirely true. Under the hood, iQOO 15 comes up with significant transformations that improve real-world use, battery life, and general usability. Read further to know a detailed comparison between iQOO 15 vs iQOO 13.

iQOO 15 vs iQOO 13: Performance

The iQOO 15 is obviously a winner in terms of performance. It has an outstanding score of 4,009,000 in the AnTuTu benchmark, versus the 2,806,000 of the iQOO 13 - an improvement of almost 43%. This distinction is also evident in the single-core performance of GeekBench 6 with the iQOO 15 achieving a score of 3641 as compared to the iQOO 13 with a score of 3070. In the real world, this implies that the iQOO 15 is more effective in supporting intensive tasks such as 3D gaming, video editing, and multitasking without it becoming significantly hot or experiencing delays.

iQOO 13 Vs iQOO 15: Battery

In battery life, the iQOO 15 is again at a competitive advantage with a 7000mAh battery, in comparison to the 6150mAh battery in the iQOO 13. This difference of 850mAh is translated into more screen-on time and more endurance in the hands of the users who are heavy streamers or gamers. Also, the iQOO 15 provides 40W wireless charging, which provides flexibility - you can charge the device rapidly without any cables, something that the iQOO 13 does not offer. Although the iQOO 13 has a higher wired charging rate of 120W that the iQOO 15 of 100W, wireless charging added to the battery life helped the latter compensate.

iQOO 15 vs iQOO 13: Camera

The iQOO 15 also offers a major improvement on the camera side, with a 3x optical zoom lens, which makes the zoom much sharper and lossless and enriches the portrait images. This is a marked difference to the users who like capturing subjects that are far away or taking travel photographs. The iQOO 13 however also has its own benefit, it has its own advantage of being able to record slow-motion video at 960FPS which would be beneficial to the content creators or those who like the effects of a cinematic video. Thus, the iQOO 15 is more versatile in work with photography, but the iQOO 13 still performs well in creating videos.

iQOO 15 vs iQOO 13: Software

Software wise, the iQOO 15 will come with Android 16, as compared to Android 15 in iQOO 13. The new version of the OS will be more optimised, offer more privacy options, and involve even greater integration of AI. In the long term, this will imply prolonged maintenance of software updates and will ensure that apps run smoothly as they advance. This is a long term advantage for the iQOO 15 among professionals or technological savvy users who are keen on keeping in touch with the latest developments in the system.

iQOO 15 vs iQOO 13: Connectivity

To connect, the iQOO 15 has an upgraded Bluetooth 6.0 that allows faster data transmission, provides more stable audio quality, and is more reliable to pair with multiple devices than the iQOO 13 that has Bluetooth 5.4. This difference might be insignificant on paper, but it can play a big role in the hands of the users who need wireless earbuds, keyboards, or smart home devices in environments when latency and connection stability are important.

iQOO 13 Vs iQOO 15: Design

In terms of design and ergonomics, the two models are similar in that they have the same high-end design and a well-built look, with the iQOO 15 perfecting the same. It provides better thermal control and a better weight distribution, and thus is more comfortable during long gaming or even watching content. It is also a newer model which means that it has minor enhancements of the design depending on the reviews left by the users of the previous generation of the model.

iQOO 13 Vs iQOO 15: Verdict

Although the two smartphones are designed to satisfy performance-oriented users, the iQOO 15 ends up being the better option of 2025. It provides an impressive performance upgrade, a bigger 7000mAh battery with the convenience of wireless charging and a more flexible camera system with optical zoom. Android 16 supports software backward compatibility in the future, and Bluetooth 6.0 supports next-generation wireless accessories.

Conversely, the iQOO 13 continues to shine with its 120W supercharge and 960FPS slow-motion video, and it remains a good choice to people who value a quick recharge or a creative video camera. Nonetheless, iQOO 15 has greater overall improvements in performance, efficiency, and usability, which makes it a wiser choice in the long term.





