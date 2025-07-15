Poco F7 vs iQOO Neo 10 vs OnePlus Nord 4_ Choose the best phone under Rs30000!

If you’re searching for the best phone under Rs.30000 in India 2025, three names stand out, the Poco F7, iQOO Neo 10, and the OnePlus Nord 4. Each brings flagship-level features, strong performance, and value for money. Here’s a detailed comparison to help you choose the best smartphone for your needs. Read further to know the comparison between the Poco F7 vs iQOO Neo 10 vs OnePlus Nord 4.

Feature Poco F7 iQOO Neo 10 OnePlus Nord 4 Display 6.83" AMOLED, 1.5K, 120Hz 6.78" AMOLED, 1.5K, 144Hz 6.74" AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 RAM/Storage 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB 8/12/16GB, 128/256/512GB 8/12GB, 128/256GB Rear Camera 50MP + 8MP 50MP + 8MP 50MP + 8MP Front Camera 20MP 32MP 16MP Battery 7550mAh, 90W charging 7000mAh, 120W charging 5500mAh, 100W charging OS Android 15 Android 15 Android 14 IP Rating IP66/68/69 IP65 IP54 Price (base) Rs31,999 Rs31,998 Rs26,939







Poco F7 vs iQOO Neo 10 vs OnePlus Nord 4: Performance & processor

In terms of performance and processing power, both Poco F7 and iQOO Neo 10 themselves may be distinguished as having a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset that is made via the latest 4nm process. The chip is designed to be as quick as possible at flagship standards, with a top-grade Cortex-X4 at Kryo 820, which, when clocked at 3.21GHz, and strong Adreno 825 GPU, results in these phones being able to handle high-load games, heavy multitasking, and heavy applications quite effectively.

As demonstrated by benchmark information, the iQOO Neo 10 has an excellent AnTuTu score of over 2 million, whereas Poco F7 closely competes with the previous year flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, both in terms of CPU and GPU capacity. But the iQOO Neo 10 actually has an advantage over this category of users because it offers a 16GB RAM option, which basically means more comfortable multitasking and a more consistent performance under heavy tasks.

Its processor in turn, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, provides solid performance in general use and playing games but still not reaching the performance level of the flagships, as evidenced by the results of the scores in benchmarks and a smaller load when switching between tasks. The iQOO Neo 10, particularly the 16GB RAM version, gives an edge over the rest of the phones under 30,000 to seekers of the fastest speeds and the most multitasking, with the Poco F7 as the next best alternative.

Feature Poco F7 iQOO Neo 10 OnePlus Nord 4 Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Process Node 4nm 4nm 4nm CPU Core Cortex-X4 up to 3.21GHz Cortex-X4 up to 3.21GHz Cortex-X4 up to 2.8GHz GPU Adreno 825 Adreno 825 Adreno 732 RAM Options 12GB 8GB/12GB/16GB 8GB/12GB AnTuTu Score ~2,000,000 2,000,000+ ~1,400,000 Best For Gaming, multitasking, heavy apps Extreme multitasking, gaming, heavy apps Everyday tasks, gaming Performance Verdict Flagship-level Flagship-level, best with 16GB Upper mid-range

Best for Performance: Poco F7 and iQOO Neo 10 are tied, but the iQOO Neo 10's 16GB RAM variant gives it a slight edge for extreme multitasking.

Poco F7 vs iQOO Neo 10 vs OnePlus Nord 4: Display quality

The Poco F7 also has one of the best display qualities with a huge 6.83-inch AMOLED screen and a sharp resolution of 1.5K, a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, hardwired to provide a cinematic image with rich colors and an outstanding contrast ratio.

The iQOO Neo 10 features a not so big 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with the same higher 1.5K resolution screen but with an improved higher refresh rate of 144Hz, making the visual clear and smooth, and more attractive to game players and content lovers.

The OnePlus Nord 4 is not as surprising with its 6.74-inch AMOLED screen and FHD+ resolution, yet its 120 Hz refresh rate makes it quite a decent screen to use on a daily basis, although not as smooth and sharp as others on most occasions. In general, the iQOO Neo 10 will shine in terms of higher 144Hz refresh rate and, therefore, this display would be a better choice among the two thinking about the pursuit of good smoothness and clarity.

Best Display: iQOO Neo 10 stands out for its 144Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for gamers and content lovers.

Poco F7 vs iQOO Neo 10 vs OnePlus Nord 4: Camera comparison

The three phones, i.e., the Poco F7, iQOO Neo 10, and OnePlus Nord 4, have a versatile camera system that consists of a 50MP main camera coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide camera to get sharp images and have a wide field of view throughout. The area where the iQOO Neo 10 falls short is in the area of selfies, with the phone featuring a high-resolution 32MP front camera that brings advanced details and offers excellent quality of self-portraits and video calls.

Poco F7 is up next with a 20MP front camera, and the OnePlus Nord 4 sports a 16MP selfie camera, which is decent but cannot be called a top-level camera. With its impressive front camera and photographic versatility range, the iQOO Neo 10 is the strongest bet when it comes to the customers who prefer to take selfies and have as versatile an imaging experience as possible at this price point.

Best Camera: iQOO Neo 10 for selfies and overall versatility.

Poco F7 vs iQOO Neo 10 vs OnePlus Nord 4: Battery and charging

The Poco F7 shines in the battery and charging department, with a massive 7550mAh battery capable of immense endurance with such heavy use and allowing users to carry on their phone over several days with the 90W fast charging to charge it to full power in record time. The iQOO Neo 10 comes right after with a large 7000mAh battery, but is ahead in charging rates with the insanely fast 120W fast charging, making it able to get to full power in record time.

The OnePlus Nord 4 bears a smaller battery capacity of 5500mAh, but it still boasts an impressive endurance, as well as the support of fast charging of 100W, leaving one with virtually no idle time. The Poco F7 will obviously carry the prize for people interested in maximum usage between charges, and the iQOO Neo 10 will satisfy anyone eager to enjoy their phone charging, as fast as possible.

Best Battery: Poco F7 offers the largest capacity for long usage, but iQOO Neo 10 charges fastest.

Poco F7 vs iQOO Neo 10 vs OnePlus Nord 4: Price

Feature Poco F7 iQOO Neo 10 OnePlus Nord 4 Starting Price Rs31,999 Rs31,998 Rs26,247 (8GB + 256GB) Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 RAM Options 12GB 8GB/12GB/16GB 8GB/12GB Battery Capacity 7550mAh 7000mAh 5500mAh Display 6.83" AMOLED, 1.5K, 120Hz 6.78" AMOLED, 1.5K, 144Hz 6.74" AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz Value Proposition Flagship specs at Rs32K Flagship specs + more RAM options Most affordable, solid performance

Poco F7 vs iQOO Neo 10 vs OnePlus Nord 4: Verdict

Every competitor has its own benefit to offer to buyers who are interested in the best budget phone of 2025 under 30,000 rupees. The iQOO Neo 10 offers the best in performance and gaming as it has the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, smooth 144Hz screen, up to 16GB RAM and lighting fast 120W charging, thus is suited to power users and gamers.

Poco F7 is quite the most suitable solution as far as battery life is concerned with an insanely huge 7550mAh battery, great build quality, and the latest Android experience, this phone will not only last a long time but also will not break easily. In the meantime, the OnePlus Nord 4 is the most affordable variant that provides the experience of going premium at the lowest price, but it does not quite compete in terms of raw performance with other competitors.

When it comes to buying a phone outright and want the best of the best, the iQOO Neo 10 is the undisputed champion when it comes to performance, high-refresh-rate screen, good battery, and all the goodness that future-proofs the phone, whereas Poco F7 takes second place in battery life and the OnePlus Nord 4 is the preferred choice of those on a tight budget but still want a decent all-rounder phone.

For users prioritising performance, display, battery, and future-proofing, the iQOO Neo 10 is the best phone under Rs.30,000 in 2025, with the Poco F7 a close second for those who want the largest battery and highest durability. The OnePlus Nord 4 is a great pick for budget-conscious buyers who still want a premium experience.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.