Is Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 finally worth buying after Rs 65,000 off on Amazon?

During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Samsung’s premium Galaxy Z Fold 6 has received one of its biggest-ever price cuts in India. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 actually reduced the already incredibly expensive Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to one of the most aggressively priced foldables in India. At the moment it is offering a huge discount that can’t get lower. This is one of the best deals of the sale for buyers who are willing to snatch a real flagship foldable at its cheapest price. The Amazon Republic Day Sale Samsung phones lineup is led by the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which has seen the deepest discount among premium models.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 lowest price

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 price in India has dropped sharply during the sale, making the foldable far more accessible to flagship buyers. This is the lowest price ever for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 since its launch in India. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 was released in India at a price of 1,64,999 in the 12GB RAM, 256GB storage model. In the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale of 2026, the identical model is priced at Rs 1 09,999, which translates to a flat price reduction of 55,000 on the base model.

The current Galaxy Z Fold 6 discount offer combines instant price cuts, bank EMI benefits and coupons worth up to Rs 65,000. Besides this, customers will be able to enjoy an additional Rs 5,000 in discounts through HDFC, SBI, ICICI and Axis bank credit card EMI payments, and an extra Rs 5,000 coupon and this will really make the savings amount nearly 65,000 in the hands of the interested users.

Best foldable phone deals in India

Among the best foldable phone deals in India, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 discount easily ranks at the top this Republic Day sale. With an effective price of around Rs 1.05 lakh (or less with card and coupons, of course) the Galaxy Z Fold 6 enters the realm of the best slab-flagships and provides a full foldable experience. It has a 6.3 inch AMOLED cover screen, with a 7.6 inch inner display of Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the outer cover screen. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip, 12GB RAM, and as much as 512GB or 1TB of storage, which has a 4,400mAh battery with 512GB of fast wired and wireless charging.

Camera and everyday utility at Flagship Level

Powered by the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, the device delivers flagship-grade multitasking and gaming performance. In photography, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a triple rear configuration which includes 50MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and is supplemented with a 10MP cover camera and 4MP under-display inner camera with which to take selfies and make video calls. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 camera features include a 50MP primary sensor, 3x telephoto zoom and AI-enhanced photography tools. It will be aimed at power users, creators and professionals in need of a phone-tablet hybrid capable of serving as a conventional phone and also as a small, productivity-oriented machine. It will be coupled with AI capabilities of Samsung and multitasking optimisation of One UI.

Foldable phone under Rs 1.1 lakh

This Republic Day sale pricing makes the Galaxy Z Fold 6 particularly attractive. If you have been waiting for a genuine Samsung foldable phone deal, this Republic Day sale presents the strongest opportunity yet. At its sale price, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 effectively becomes a rare foldable phone under Rs 1.1 lakh in India.

You have been looking at a foldable but have left it because of high launch prices.

You desire flagship performance and cameras as well as a big inner screen to work and play with media, computer games and multitasking.

Bank offers and coupons will help you to enjoy the full benefits of up to Rs 65,000.

