Lava Agni 4 5G BIS listing confirms new launch in November

The next generation Lava Agni 5G 4G is going to create ripples in the high end mid-range smartphone category because the BIS certification of the model with model name LXX525 means that the Lava Agni 5G is ready to launch. The Agni 4 was spotted on the list on September 15, which implies that the phone is on the verge of an official launch in India in November 2025. Lava teasers have already flaunted its pill-like dual camera design and smooth black finish and it has a crystal clear premium flair that will be easily apprehended by the other competitors.

Lava Agni 4: Premium design and display

The Lava Agni 4 5G will be supposed to have a big 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen that has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 2000 nits. The combination offers crisp visuals, deep blacks and very smooth scrolling - making daily use and gaming experiences sharp and immersive. Its screen is punched with a hole, and its panel is curved as well, which contributes to its modern appearance alongside other phones in the mid-range such as the Realme 15T and iQOO Z10x.

Lava Agni 4: Powerful 5G performance for the Next Generation

The Agni 4 will probably be powered with the chipset of MediaTek Dimensity 8350, which is located under the hood. Played based on a 4nm technology and coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 5G fast storage, this chip will ensure multitasking and 5G responsive connectivity. The emphasis on performance by Lava ensures that the users can enjoy a seamless gaming experience, video calls with no lags, and faster application loading - features that remain in tandem with the daily productivity and entertainment requirements.

Lava Agni 4: Battery and camera upgrades

A large 7,000mAh battery is one of the most important characteristics associated with the Lava Agni 4 as it is larger than the battery most of its competitors have. The ability to charge 80W will mean that users will not need to spend much of their time on the plug, but on the road. In the case of photography, the leaks confirm that the device would have a dual 50MP rear camera with a sony quad-bayer camera sensor and OIS to enhance clarity of images and low-light capabilities, and a large front camera that would likely be better than the previous 16MP sensor of the Agni 3.

Lava Agni 4: Price

Lava Agni 4 5G will be priced at a competitive point of Rs25,000, which is squarely in the premium mid-range bracket and competing with well-known products of other brands such as iQOO, Realme, and Redmi. When initial specifications are accurate, it will be highly valued by those buyers who prefer Made-in-India innovation and high battery life and immense display experience, as well as offer the higher-order 5G and modern camera system.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.