Lava Agni 4: Flagship specs under Rs25000 revealed

The Lava Agni 4 is all set to launch in India on November 20, and smartphone enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for what could be one of the most impressive mid-range phones from an Indian brand. As the successor to the Lava Agni 3 5G, the upcoming Lava Agni 4 brings a refined design, upgraded hardware, and features that directly target popular mid-range devices from global brands. Lava Mobiles officially announced the Lava Agni 4 and shared teasers on their social media platforms. If you're searching for details about the Lava Agni 4 features, Agni 4 price in India, specs, or launch date, here’s a complete breakdown.

Advertisment





Lava Agni 4: Design and build



The Lava Agni 4 marks a major leap in design for the Agni series. Lava has finally moved into a premium design language with a metal frame, a pill-shaped camera module, and a clean matte finish that offers better durability and grip. This refreshed aesthetic not only looks modern but also gives the device a flagship-like feel, making it one of the most refined smartphones in the sub-Rs 25,000 segment. For a brand competing with global giants, this design revamp alone sets the Agni 4 apart.





Display: 1.5K+ AMOLED with true flagship-level visuals



The Lava Agni 4 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, offering silky-smooth animations and an immersive viewing experience for gaming, OTT streaming, and social media.



But what makes this display special is the depth of technology behind it:

• 1.5K+ resolution ensures sharper details and crisper text than standard FHD+ panels.

• 2,400 nits peak brightness makes it extremely usable under harsh Indian sunlight, a major advantage for outdoor users.

• 10-bit color depth provides over 1 billion colors, giving richer visuals and more accurate shades, a feature rarely seen in this price bracket.



Together, these specifications place the Agni 4’s display among the best in its category.





Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 + advanced cooling for gamers





Under the hood, the Lava Agni 4 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350, a balanced chipset designed for efficiency and consistently high performance. When paired with modern memory standards, the phone promises flagship-like speed:

• LPDDR5X RAM for faster multitasking and smoother app switching

• UFS 4.0 storage, the fastest storage standard available in this segment, ensuring quick installs, rapid loading, and reduced stuttering



What elevates the gaming experience further is the 4,300 mm² VC Liquid Cooling System, which efficiently dissipates heat and ensures stable frame rates during long gaming sessions. This is a significant improvement over the Agni 3 and puts Lava’s device in direct competition with performance-focused smartphones from Poco and iQOO.

Advertisment





Camera: Dual 50 MP system with OIS and 4K video excellence



Lava equips the Agni 4 with a refined camera setup that isn’t just about megapixel count—it’s about real-world performance:

• 50 MP main camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization): OIS is a premium feature that reduces blur in photos and stabilizes video footage, resulting in sharper nighttime shots and smoother handheld recordings.

• 50 MP secondary sensor: Expected to enhance lighting, depth, or portrait capabilities depending on final implementation.

• 8 MP ultra-wide lens: For landscapes, group shots, and travel photography.

• 4K@60 fps video recording (tipped for both front and rear): A rare feature in the mid-range category, giving creators more flexibility.



Together, this setup positions the Lava Agni 4 as a great option for mobile photographers and budding video creators.





Battery: Long-lasting 7,000 mAh+ capacity



One of the biggest highlights of the Lava Agni 4 is its 7,000 mAh+ battery, which promises:

• All-day or even two-day battery life

• Excellent endurance for gaming and video playback

• Less frequent charging for busy users



Combined with Android optimisation and efficient hardware, users can expect one of the best battery performances in this segment.



Here are the notable leaks and reports that suggest the Lava Agni 4 may come with a ~7,000 mAh (or higher) battery:

• Gizmochina published a report stating that a lithium-ion battery with model number LBP1071A, presumably for the Agni 4, has received certification with a typical capacity of 7,050 mAh.

• Beebom also referenced leaks indicating that the Agni 4 could pack over 7,000 mAh of battery capacity.

• According to The Tech Outlook, a 7,050 mAh Lava battery (model LBP1071A) has been certified, which many believe is for the Agni 4.

• The Daily Jagran cites certification on the IECEE site that mentions a 7,000 mAh battery for a Lava model, presumably the Agni 4.

• 91mobiles (via leaks) also lists a 7,000 mAh battery in its spec sheet for the Lava Agni 4.



These leaks are not yet confirmed by Lava itself, so while they are widely reported and backed by certification filings, they remain speculative until the official launch.





Software: Near-stock Android experience



The Lava Agni 4 will likely run a clean, near-stock Android UI, giving users a smooth and minimalistic software experience. Lava is reportedly committing to 3 years of major Android OS updates and 4 years of security patches, which is a strong competitive advantage in the sub-Rs 25,000 segment. This software promise, combined with Lava’s lightweight interface, ensures:

• Zero bloatware for a cleaner, faster experience

• Smooth navigation thanks to reduced system load

• Faster updates backed by the company’s long-term update roadmap

• Improved privacy and security with regular patches

• Better device longevity, making the Agni 4 age gracefully over several years



This approach makes the Lava Agni 4 especially appealing to users who value simplicity, speed, and long-term reliability, something rarely seen in mid-range Android phones.

Advertisment





Lava Agni 4 price in India (expected) and competitors



The Agni 4 price in India is expected to be under Rs 25,000, making it a strong competitor to phones like:

• OnePlus Nord CE 5

• Poco X7

• Samsung and Realme mid-range offerings



In terms of features and expected performance, the Lava Agni 4 has the potential to be one of the best value-for-money smartphones in this bracket.



The Lava Agni 4 isn’t just about hardware upgrades. It brings several flagship-grade conveniences to the mid-range segment, starting with the highly customizable Action Key. Early reports indicate support for 100+ shortcut combinations, allowing users to assign actions like launching apps, toggling tools (flashlight, camera, QR scanner), opening payment apps, activating silent mode, triggering voice assistants, and more. This kind of system-wide shortcut customization is typically found only on premium smartphones, giving the Agni 4 a unique advantage.



Lava is also strengthening its brand trust with a Doorstep Replacement Service for manufacturing defects. Instead of asking users to visit service centers, the company reportedly promises direct at-home device replacement, a customer-first policy that is rare in this price range and builds confidence, especially among first-time smartphone buyers or those upgrading from budget devices.



On the software side, the Lava Agni 4 is expected to integrate Lava’s in-house VAYU AI assistant, offering smart suggestions, voice commands, and contextual features embedded deeply into the system UI. Some reports also suggest possible Gemini AI integration, bringing Google’s latest AI tools into the user experience. If confirmed, this would position the Agni 4 as one of India’s first mid-range smartphones to blend brand-specific AI with Google’s generative intelligence, enhancing productivity, voice control, and system automation.





Final verdict: Should you wait for the Lava Agni 4?



Yes. If you’re looking for a mid-range smartphone with a premium design, AMOLED display, fast performance, huge battery, and clean software, the Lava Agni 4 is definitely worth waiting for. Its competitive pricing and well-rounded feature set make it a strong upcoming launch for Indian consumers.



Every spec in the Agni 4 reflects Lava’s attempt to improve user experience where it counts. High-brightness AMOLED ensures better outdoor usability; UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM help the phone age well over time; VC liquid cooling boosts gaming stability; OIS and 4K video focus on content creation, a growing trend among young users. This attention to detail shows that Lava aims to compete not just on price, but on meaningful user experience.



With the Lava Agni 4 launch date set for November 20, this device is shaping up to be one of the most exciting mid-range smartphones in India this year.



Disclaimer:The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.