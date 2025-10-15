Motorola Moto Edge 70 Ultra Thin: Features, Launch date and Price

Motorola is taking a risk into the already ultra-thin smartphone market with its next product, the Edge 70, and focusing on the premium smartphone competitors such as Apple and Samsung by showing that you can be a high-quality phone without a high-pricing tag. Instead of merely keeping pace with smartphone models such as the Galaxy S25 Edge or iPhone Air, Motorola looks to address one of the primary complaints of thin phones battery life. Motorola is taking a step in the ultra-thin smartphone category with its next release, the Edge 70, competing with the higher-end devices such as Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple iPhone Air. Instead of simply imitating their thin designs, Motorola is working on one of the major shortcomings of these competitors, which is battery life.
Motorola Moto Edge 70 Ultra Thin: Big battery, slim body
The Edge 70 will have a large 4,800 mAh silicon-carbon battery and 68W fast charging. This is a comparatively large amount that is much larger than the Samsung 3,900 mAh and Apple 3,149 mAh in similar slim designs, which provide the user with a longer run time.
Moto Edge 70 Ultra Thin: Features and durability
Outside battery, the teaser page on the Motorola site validates an IP68/IP69 standard of water and dust protection, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, Gorilla Glass 7i, and Dolby Atmos audio. The phone will be 8GB and 12GB RAM, which will guarantee good performance in its category. The fact that AI supports multiple languages is an added benefit.
Edge 70 Ultra Thin: Rivals in thinness
The Edge 70 is only 5.8 mm thick which is a bit thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge Samsung product but marginally bigger than the iPhone Air with 5.6 mm thickness. Nevertheless, the application of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset by Motorola denotes a shift towards low-end performance and not flagship performance.
Although it might not be a flagship in pure performance, the Edge 70 is an interesting package of extreme thinness and better battery life at a probably more affordable cost. Should Motorola be successful, it would be able to make ultra-slim smartphones more mainstream and not luxury items that are only possessed by Apple and Samsung.
Motorola Moto Edge 70 Ultra Thin: Price and availability
The information about pricing is not clear yet, leaked listings indicated the Edge 70 to be Rs. 89,999 in India. Motorola will have a complete unveiling on November 5 and new teasers will be released every Wednesday until the launch day.
The Edge 70 will also disrupt the ultra-thin smartphone niche by demonstrating that you should not trade battery life in favour of being skinny. It is an attractive option to customers looking at having a smooth but useful model of phone which would increase the attractiveness of ultra-slim devices to the upper-end segment.
