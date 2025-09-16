Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G: Flipkart sale highlights

Motorola is a strong competitor in the market and the sale on Flipkart will be an advantage to customers who want to buy new smartphones. The variety of Motorola is appealing to the users, who may take advantage of the exclusive festive offers and the safe deliveries, the high-value of the deal, as well as high-quality shopping comfort. The Edge 60 Fusion is a smartphone to be considered because Motorola phones are of good quality and last long. Read further to know about the discount offers on the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G: Flipkart sale offers and discounts

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G in Pantone Amazonite is an addition to the premium performance and design that is now available in Flipkart at attractive launch deals in the mid-range segment. Having a strong array of features, the device is remarkable in terms of users who want to have the future-ready speed of 5G, plenty of storage space, and a spectacular display at a reduced cost during the current sale at Flipkart.

This smartphone by Motorola is hitting the market with its competitive prices and additional discounts. The Edge 60 Fusion 5G (8 GB RAM/256 GB storage) will receive an additional Rs3,000 off originally priced at Rs25,999, making it only Rs22,999. Also, the buyers have the opportunity to enjoy the bank offers like:

10 percent discount through Supermoney UPI (maximum Rs250, minimum Rs50)

5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Flipkart SBI credit card (not exceeding Rs4000/ quarter)

Rs79 Protect Promise Fee for added delivery and purchase security

This sale renders the Edge 60 Fusion one of the most suitable choices in its group to the individuals who desire the most with their money.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Specifications

Specification Details Model Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G (Pantone Amazonite) Display 6.7" FHD+ pOLED, 120 Hz, 1220 x 2712 px, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7400, Octa-Core RAM/Storage 8 GB RAM, 256 GB UFS 2.2 Internal Storage Battery 5500 mAh, 68W TurboPower Fast Charging Rear Camera 50 MP Sony LYTIA 700C Sensor (OIS) + 13 MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera 32 MP, 4K Video Recording OS/Updates Android 15, 3 Years OS/4 Years Security Updates Design Features Pantone Amazonite finish, MIL-STD-810H, IP68/69, Curved edge Dimensions/Weight 161.2 x 73.08 x 8.25 mm, 180.1 g Audio Dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C, GPS Extra Features Moto AI Experience, Vision Booster, HDR10/10+ Certified

Grab the deal on Motorola Edge 60 Fusion during Flipkart Sale

Purchasing the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G under a special deal with Flipkart is a good idea for an individual willing to buy a high-quality product at a reasonable price. The most notable Rs3000 discount, which is a reduction in the price of the handset to Rs22,999 instead of the current Rs25,999, makes it extremely appealing against the other products in the same line. The buyers are able to get more savings by using more bank cashback and UPI deals which will assure the buyers that there are great savings in terms of cost and that the shopper would be a lot more pocket-friendly.

Under Flipkart, the customer has 3 eye-catching colour choices such as Pantone Amazonite, secure and fast delivery, and the long purchase protection options available to a customer will give him or her peace of mind. Furthermore, this offer will provide direct access to one of the finest displays, camera, battery, and AI-enhanced experience of the segment, making the Edge 60 Fusion 5G a truly exceptional offer in 2025. It is the blend of high discounts with powerful technology that users do not need to sacrifice their fashion, performance, or readiness to the future thus it is a sale that should not be missed to upgrade to the fancy, power usable 5G smartphone.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.