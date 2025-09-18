Motorola phones get bigger discounts: Grab them on Flipkart before Big Billion Days sale

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is drawing near and there is a lot that Motorola fans can be excited about. A number of the best-selling Motorola smartphones are being heavily discounted and it is a good moment to upgrade. The Flipkart Big Billion days sale is very soon and Motorola enthusiasts have much to anticipate. Some of the best selling Motorola phones will be heavily discounted and this will be a great time to get a new phone. In order to enable the shoppers to make informed choices, the following clear overview of the best deals along with the original and the discount sale prices would enable users to plan their purchases effectively.

Motorola phones: Edge 60 Fusion



One of the most discussed products of this brand this year is the Edge 60 Fusion. It normally costs about Rs22,999 normally and will be sold at about Rs19,999 in the sale of big billion days. It makes it a serious competitor to those users who desire high-performance without straining their budget.

Motorola phones: Edge 60 Pro

In the case of a step up, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro will be coming down from its normal price of approximately Rs29,999 to approximately Rs24,999 with its 8GB + 256GB model. The phone offers good flagship capabilities and such a discount makes it more attractive in the mid-premium market.

Motorola Razr 60

The Motorola Razr 60 should not be left out when it comes to foldable fans. The phone is usually priced at Rs49,999 but will be sold at approximately Rs39, 999. At this price, Razr 60 will be one of the lowest priced foldables in India and will put Motorola in the limelight in the premium segment.

Motorola phones: Moto G96 5G

Moto G96 5G is a good mid-ranger, and its price reduction only makes it an even better price. The 8GB + 128GB model which normally retails at Rs19,999 will be offered at Rs16,999. This is a deal to consider by the buyers who desire a combination of performance and affordability.

Motorola phones: Moto G86 Powe r

The Moto G86 Power is also another highlight. The phone, which is priced at approximately Rs19999 will go down to approximately Rs17999 during the sale. This turns it into a good decision among those users who want to have a good daily driver that has decent battery life.

Model Regular / Before Price(Rs) Sale Price(Rs) Discount / Notes Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 22,999 19,999 Rs3,000 off (13%) Motorola Edge 60 Pro 29,999 24,999 Rs5,000 off for the 8+256GB variant Razr 60 49,999 39,999 Rs10,000 off Moto G96 5G (8+128GB) 19,999 16,999 Rs3,000 off Moto G86 Power 19,999 17,999 Rs2,000 off Moto G85 5G 17,999 14,999 Rs3,000 off Moto G45 5G 12,999 10,999 Rs2,000 off Moto G35 5G (4+128GB) 9,999 8,999 Rs1,000 off Moto Pad 60 Pro 28,999 21,499 Rs7,500 off

The discounts may be appealing, but do keep in mind that the offers may have a different price based on the RAM and storage variant. Flipkart regularly combines additional bank deals, trade-in bonuses, and coupon-related discounts which have the capacity to reduce the actual price further. The stocks tend to be limited, and timing is relevant in this case, particularly in the case of the most popular models.

Motorola is entering this year's Big Billion Days with a solid set of deals. With fashionable Razr 60 and affordable G series phones, the company has been able to cover all the price ranges. The sale presents a good chance to get a Motorola device at its lowest price ever in case you have been planning to switch.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.