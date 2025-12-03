OnePlus 15R launch_ 17 December launch brings Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 to mid-range

It has been officially announced that the OnePlus 15R is going to launch on 17 December, 2025, in India, making it one of the most anticipated smartphone launches of the final quarter of the year. The device marks another effort by OnePlus to provide flagship quality specification at affordable prices, and will appeal to the customers who require top-notch performance at a non-top-end rate. Already official pictures leaked and regular leaks depict a detailed image, here is everything that buyers can expect in the upcoming OnePlus 15R launch.

OnePlus 15R: Flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Processor

OnePlus 15R is highly anticipated to be the first phone in its niche to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It is a flagship processor that introduces unprecedented CPU performance, enhanced graphical rendering performance, and other advanced AI capabilities-functionality normally found in devices that are far more expensive. To gamers, content creators, and power users, the processor option offers real flagship performance at a fraction of the cost of the real flagship.

OnePlus 15R: Massive 8,000mAh battery with 100W charging

One quality that comes out is battery life. OnePlus has already assured an 8000mAh capacity of the Chinese equivalent (Ace 6T), and the 15R is likely to have the same specifications. This huge battery enables the long multi-day use by the common users and it can work the entire day even on heavy loads. Together with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support, OnePlus 15R promises to have little downtime and as much productivity as possible throughout the day.

OnePlus 15R: Ultra-Smooth 165Hz Display

It is rumoured that the display will have a 165 Hz refresh rate, which will provide the display with exceedingly smooth scrolling, gaming, and navigation. This refresh rate is higher than most competitors in the mid-range market, which makes the OnePlus 15R specifically appealing to mobile gamers and users who value visual fluidity. Precise panel specification- such as peak brightness and display type- are to be verified officially upon its launch.

OnePlus 15R: Reliable Dual 50MP camera system

Its imaging is also based on a dual rear camera system with 50MP which is aimed at ensuring constant and reliable performance in photography. OnePlus does not seem to chase the number of sensors excessively, but instead, offers two functional sensors with high-quality imaging flexibility. The keys of this modality are that it focuses on the real image quality rather than on the marketing specifications.

OnePlus 15R: Premium Design with IP68/IP69 protection

The official photos show a minimalist and clean design with flat edges and a squared camera module identical to the flagship OnePlus 15 series. The phone will come in Black and Green shades. The certification information indicates IP68 and potentially IP69 water and dust protection, which provides valuable longevity to the specifications sheet.

OnePlus 15R: Price(expected)

It is expected to be priced at approximately Rs44,999 at the launch, slightly more expensive than the price of the OnePlus 13R Rs42,999 at launch but much lower than what the pricing of the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 devices is likely to be. It is a very aggressive approach that the OnePlus 15R could be the cheapest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 device initially.

OnePlus 15R: 17 December availability

The OnePlus 15R will be launched on December 17 and will be sold on Amazon India and direct online site of Oneplus. Oneplus will also roll out the Oneplus Pad Go 2 in addition to the smartphone, which will broaden its offerings in the ecosystem. Customers who intend to upgrade their purchase date must put December 17 on their calendar and wait for the official announcements of pre-orders and deals on launch day by OnePlus.

