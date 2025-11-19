Vivo X300 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 15: Which flagship smartphone should you pick?

A comparison of the Vivo X300 Pro 5G and the OnePlus 15 provides a better examination of two of the newest Android flagships in India, which has the same high-end specifications, powerful performance, and sleek design. If you want to know what sets these smartphones apart and if you which phone is better, read till the end to know our final verdict to choose from the Vivo X300 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 15.

Vivo X300 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 15: Design and display

The two phones have almost identical bezel-free big LTPO AMOLED displays, with punch holes on the selfies and ultra-high-end constructions. The display resolution of Vivo X300 Pro 5G is a bit higher (2800x1260 pixels vs. 2772x1272 pixels of the OnePlus 15) that will offer clearer images and sharper views. Whereas the OnePlus 15 leads with a more robust 165Hz refresh rate in the gamer sector, Vivo has a screen with an even greater brightness to become readable in any conditions. The Vivo also has a strong metal frame and drop protection with more advanced glass which enhances its durability.

Vivo X300 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 15: Performance and hardware

The OnePlus 15 has a faster Qualcomm snapdragon 8 elite gen 5 processor (4.6GHz) under the hood than the Vivo X300 Pro 5G, which is running on MediaTek dimensity 9500 (4.21GHz). They both come with 12GB RAM memory, high-speed storage in UFS 4.1, and various connectivity points, such as the advanced Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C 3.2, and IR blaster. Although the OnePlus 15 is offered with gaming-oriented solutions such as bypass charging, gaming core, and dedicated cooling, Vivo compensates for it with enhanced AI features and security options in the OriginOS 6.

Vivo X300 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 15: Camera capabilities

Vivo X300 Pro 5G is evidently strong in camera prowess. It has a triple rear with 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide lens and an amazing 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera with 3.7x optical zoom and macro shots. The OnePlus 15 also has a mighty 50MP main camera with 50MP telephoto and 50MP ultrawide, and up to 7x zoom (digitally) support, although Vito ZEISS optics and higher megapixels will give it better details, improved low-light shots, and zoom. At the front, the 50MP camera of the Vivo will also be perfect in taking high-res self-portraits, whereas Oneplus uses a 32MP sensor.

Vivo X300 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 15: Battery and charging

OnePlus 15 is equipped with a bigger 7300mAh battery (compared to Vivo 6510mAh), has 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse charging. Although Vivo X300 Pro 5G has 90W fast charging, and 40W wireless charging, both phones are promising all-day and multi-day power supply, which makes them a stable phone among heavy users.

Vivo X300 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 15: OS and features

Vivo X300 Pro 5G comes with OriginOS 6 that is described as having a clean interface, AI-assisted features, and high-end personalisation. The OnePlus 15 operates the smooth OxygenOS 16 with its gaming optimisations. Both handsets are dust and waterproof, have in-display fingerprint, face unlock, strong network connectivity, and no 3.5mm headphone connector.

Vivo X300 Pro 5G vs OnePlus 15: Price

The Vivo X300 Pro 5G will sell at Rs99,999, and the minimum variant of OnePlus15 will sell at Rs72,999. This will make the OnePlus15 much cheaper, however, with much higher specs, such as ZEISS optics, higher-quality display, and better camera functionality, Vivo X300 Pro5G costs slightly more.

Verdict: Vivo X300 Pro 5G Leads

Although the two phones have excellent specs, the Vivo X300 Pro 5G has an exceptional camera setup, ultra-resolution and high level of durability. It is more suitable among the users who attach importance to the highest-level imaging, a sophisticated design, and innovative AI functionality. Having an elite touch and excelling in the ratio between hardware and creative potential, Vivo X300 Pro 5G has won this flagship battle.



