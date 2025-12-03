Oppo A6x 5G_ Features, specifications, price and more

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo A6x 5G was introduced in India on Tuesday. The phone will be sold in the country later in the day through various online stores such as Oppo India online store. It comes in three RAM and storage options and two colour options. The phone is supported by a 6,500mAh battery and 45W wired fast charging. In addition, it is driven by a MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. It also receives a 13 megapixel main rear camera. Read further to know all details about the Oppo A6x 5G.

Oppo A6x 5G: Price in India, availability

In India, Oppo A6x 5G will be sold at a starting price of Rs12,499 in the base model of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. In the meantime, the more expensive 4GB RAM +128GB option will cost Rs13,499. Finally, the highest quality variant, with 6GB RAM + 128GB memory, is located in India at a price of Rs14,999. The technology company is also offering a three-month interest-free EMI to the clients using the specific bank cards.

The new Oppo A6x 5G is on sale as of today through different online retailers, such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Oppo India online store, among other online stores, and other offline stores. It comes in Ice blue and Olive Green colour.

Oppo A6x 5G: Specifications, features

Oppo A6x 5G is a dual SIM phone that operates on Android 15 operating on ColorOS 15. It has a 6.75-inch LCD display with HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 256ppi pixel density, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate and up to 1,125 nits of maximum brightness. It also has 16.7 million colours on display, 83 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 100 per cent sRGB.

The octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which is paired with the ARM Mali-G57 MC2 graphics card, is used to power the new Oppo A series. It is also equipped with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS2.2 memory. Oppo A6x 5G has a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an E-compass, and an accelerator. It has also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is supported by facial recognition as security.

In the case of optics, Oppo A6x 5G has a primary rear camera of 13 megapixels, with an aperture of f/2.2, 77 degrees field of view, and auto focus. The new handset is also loaded with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, an f/2.2 aperture and 77-degree field of view to take selfies and video calls. Although the rear camera sensor is in a position to record up to 1080p resolution videos at up to 60 fps, the selfie camera can record 1080p videos at 30 fps.

