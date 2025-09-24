Reasons to buy the OPPO A6 Pro 5G: Benefits for everyday users and gamers

The new OPPO A6 Pro 5G has recently been launched and it is a powerful, durable, and stylish phone at a low cost. When you are in need of a reliable mid range smart phone with high quality features, then the following five reasons should make you believe that this phone is good value and worth using. Although Oppo A6 Pro 4G is already listed in Vietnam, the prices and availability of A6 Pro 5G have not been officially stated.The introduction of the 5G variant is due to be launched internationally, including in India.Both models have four colour options, including Lunar Titanium, Stellar Blue, Coral Pink and Rosewood Red. The Oppo A6 Pro price is Rs28,000, so it’s not an entry-level phone. But it is a very affordable phone for people who are into gaming, especially games like PUBG Mobile and Mobile Legends. Read further to know the reasons to consider the Oppo A6 Pro and what benefits users can get from the affordable gaming phone.

OPPO A6 Pro: Massive 7000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging

The most impressive thing about OPPO A6 Pro 5G is the sheer size of the battery of 7000mAh. To the users, it is a long time usage without the fear of running out of power. The phone will also support your hectic schedule whether you are playing a game, streaming or just working all day. Where you do actually need a top-up, the 80W SUPERVOOC charging by OPPO will charge the phone 50% in 26 minutes and charge it fully in 60 minutes, meaning that you will not spend much time out. It also has reverse wired charging where you can charge other devices and this comes in handy when traveling or in case of emergencies.

OPPO A6 Pro: Stunning 6.57-Inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

The phone has a very bright and huge AMOLED screen of 6.57 inches which is able to produce fine quality images. The 120Hz refresh rate guarantees scrolling, responsive gaming, and flowing animations, which add value to daily life, as well as entertainment. The peak brightness is 1400 nits, which is very bright outdoors, and you can watch the content without any complications even in direct sunlight. The bezel with 1.67mm also combined with a screen-to-body ratio of 93 is very immersive and enjoyable to watch videos, game, and browse.

OPPO A6 Pro: Powerful performance tailored for gaming with MediaTek Dimensity 6300

The OPPO A6 Pro 5G is equipped with both robust and effective performance due to the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and RAM expansion technology in supporting and multi-tasking purposes and demanding applications. The built-in AI GameBoost 2.0 gives the highest smoothness of the gameplay to such popular games as PUBG Mobile and Mobile Legends, reaching 90FPS frame rates. The SuperCool VC System with a large vapor chamber is designed to keep the phone cool even when it is being used heavily and this implies that the phone can be used longer to play games without experiencing performance hiccups or overheating.

OPPO A6 Pro: High-level durability with IP69 water and dust resistance

The A6 Pro 5G offers durability to users with an IP69 rating that protects against jets of water of high pressure and dust. Also, it is shock resistant to military standards that ensure that it is not damaged by a drop or a heavy hand. This rough frame can be used by outdoor work, adventurers, and anyone who is likely to be exposed to rough conditions, and your phone will not let you down, regardless of where you go.

OPPO A6 Pro: Advanced camera features with AI enhancements

The OPPO A6 Pro 5G has a 50MP ultra-clear primary camera which is optimised to take stunning day and night shots using the AI Night Mode. The product also allows portrait and underwater photography thus users are able to take creative shots in diverse environments. Smart AI editing software like AI Eraser 2.0, AI Reflection Remover, and AI Unblur are used to refine images without having to spend much time with other third-party editing software, hence you can create share-worthy images with their help.

OPPO A6 Pro 5G: Specifications

Feature Specification Display 6.57-inch AMOLED, 2372 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 1400 nits peak brightness, 93% screen-to-body ratio, 1.67mm bezel Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core (2x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + 6x 2.0GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 @ 1072MHz RAM Available in 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB variants with RAM expansion Storage 128GB, 256GB with UFS 2.2, expandable via external storage & USB OTG Battery 7000mAh (typical), 6830mAh (rated), 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 10W reverse wired charging Camera (Rear) 50MP main sensor (f/1.8, PDAF, OIS), 2MP depth sensor Camera (Front) 16MP (f/2.4 aperture) Operating System Android 15 with ColorOS 15 Durability IP69 water and dust resistance, Military-grade shock resistance Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC Biometrics In-display optical fingerprint sensor, facial recognition Other Features Dual speakers, stereo sound, USB Type-C, no 3.5mm jack Dimensions and Weight 158.2 x 75 x 8 mm; 190g

To conclude, OPPO A6 Pro 5G is an ideal combination of endurance, performance, durability, and photography improvements. This makes it very appropriate to the user who would require a strong durable smart phone that delivers in the daily work, gaming and outdoor activities. The OPPO A6 Pro 5G is an outstanding option to make in 2025 with such high-end features at a mid-range price range.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.