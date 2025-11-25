OnePlus 15 vs Oppo Find X9: Latest flagship phones compared

The flagship smartphone market has two serious competitors, the Oneplus 15 and the Oppo Find X9 5G. Having both a handset that is promised to be high end in terms of performance, have a large battery and have an advanced imaging system, the question arises, which handset will provide the most value and where do their merits differ? Based on the official specifications and trusted reports, this article will compare the build, display, performance, camera, battery/charging and connectivity.

Advertisment

OnePlus 15 vs Oppo Find X9: Design and build

The OnePlus 15 is said to have a height of around 161.42 mm, width of around 76.67 mm, thickness of around 8.10 mm and weight 211 g. In comparison, Find X9 5G gives its dimensions as 156.98 x 73.93 x 7.99 mm and 203 g.

Both smartphones tend to the high-end finishes and quality of the construction, but the Oneplus might be slightly tilted to the larger sizes and weight. Find X9 is a little lighter and can be easier to manipulate as compared to the other product.

OnePlus 15 vs Oppo Find X9: Display characteristics

Meanwhile, at 6.78 inches (LTPO) AMOLED the device has a resolution of 2772 x 1272 pixels, the Find X9 5G has 6.59 inch (AMOLED) with a resolution of 2760 x 1256 pixels and a 120HZ refresh rate. According to official documentation, it had 2760x1256 pixels, and a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Advertisment

Practically, the displays of the OnePlus are supposed to offer a more immersive experience and smoother movement due to their larger size and an increased frequency. It is of slightly smaller size and has a lower refresh rate, but the display of the Find X9 is rather competitive and might be smaller in size to be used on a daily basis.

OnePlus 15 vs Oppo Find X9: Performance and hardware

The OnePlus 15 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which provides very high performance, under the hood. This is confirmed by official OnePlus material. The Find X9 5G based on the specifications provided by OPPO is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500.

Although the raw performance of the OnePlus may be somewhat more favorable due to higher clock-speeds and flagship-level SoC, direct benchmark numbers are not always officially released and, consequently, can be quite different. Both phones have RAM that is fast (LPDDR5X) and fast storage (UFS 4.1) in the highest specification. In longer loads (e.g., in gaming, heavy multitasking) the practical difference will be more apparent than in regular chores.

Advertisment

OnePlus 15 and Oppo Find X9: Camera systems

Both companies have flagships that come with high-end triple-lens cameras. OnePlus 15 Reviewer Summaries on triple 50 MP rear (wide, ultra-wide, telephoto) and 32 MP front cameras. Find X9 5G specification page as of 2021 indicates that the rear part is 50 MP (wide) + 50 MP (ultra-wide) + 50 MP (telephoto) and 32 MP front camera.

When it comes to cameras, it seems that the Find X9 focuses on big sensors and colour re-tuning (especially with (!). Production of Hasselblad branding referred to in certain leaks). OnePlus 15 prioritizes the adaptability of the telephoto zoom and a variety of modes (however, more detailed solutions differ). Since both of the phones are premium, it might be the priorities of the user that could make them buy the phone- ultra-wide, zoom, colour science, or video capabilities.

OnePlus 15 vs Oppo Find X9: Battery and charging

OnePlus has dared to equip its phone with a 7,300 mAh battery as is verified by official oneplus listings. Reported charging speed is 120 W wired with certain markets and 50 W wireless. The figure of 7,300 mAh in China is verified in the Verge article and states 120 W wired. According to the official specification of Find X9 5G, the battery has a capacity of 7,025 mAh. The wired charging is also stated 80 W (according to leaked data) and wireless 50 W, yet not all variants of markets are always mentioned officially on the pages of OPPO.

Advertisment

The increased battery size and charging specifications of the OnePlus are practically an advantage to heavy users. Find X9 is still superior and is likely to have similar durability on optimisation and use.

Oppo Find X9 vs OnePlus 15: Connectivity & additional features

Both devices have 5G, Wi-Fi 7 (at least on Find X9, as claimed in some sources), NFC, in-display fingerprint sensors and the latest versions of Bluetooth. The OnePlus 15 also features additional features related to gaming (cooling, better network chip) and high-end certifications (e.g. IP69K in some markets) according to The Verge. The Find X9 is IP68 and other resilience compatible. The additional features are an extension of the OnePlus value-proposition to users who are taxing their smartphone (gaming, streaming, multi-tasking).

Final verdict

Both gadgets are 2025 flagship smartphones that are extraordinary and yet have different profiles. When it comes to prioritising peak performance, display fluidity, max battery/charging and additional features in heavy usage, the OnePlus 15 is the one to pick. In case you need a little smaller form-factor, reduced weight, an excellent camera system with big sensors and still-very-high capability, the Oppo Find X9 5G is a competitive opponent.

Advertisment

The best option is determined by the manner in which you will use your phone: gamers and power-users might prefer the OnePlus; photography-lovers or individuals, who like compact phones, might prefer the Find X9. In any case, you are getting one of the high-end experiences in this generation.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.