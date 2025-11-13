Oppo and OnePlus expand global Android 16 update rollout

Both brands have made great strides towards delivering the next wave in Android innovation with Oppo and OnePlus starting to roll out Android software updates, powered by Android 16, to flagship smartphones and tablets across the globe. The updates are currently being rolled out to users in India and other exclusive markets, setting a new standard on design, performance, and AI capabilities to the high-end smartphone market.
Oppo expands ColorOS 16 rollout for flagship devices
The ColorOS 16 update, which is an Android 16 version, was released worldwide in November 2025 by Oppo targeting flagships, including the Find X8 series and the Find N5 foldables. This is a gradual launch, and the new devices such as Find N3, Find N3 Flip, and Pad 3 Pro will be included in the update agenda starting mid-November. ColorOS 16 also has a new interface that is influenced by light and shade, smooth movements between animation, and a new Trinity Engine that has an enhanced response to the system. It has AI features such as AI Portrait Glow and AI Eraser as well as Master Cut photo options as well as Mind Space with additional privacy settings and support with Gemini Live, a Google-facilitated context-aware assistant.
OnePlus debuts OxygenOS 16 with AI-powered smart features
OnePlus has begun updating its flagship range, including the OnePlus 13, 13R and 13s, OnePlus Open as well as Pad 3, to Android 16 based OxygenOS 16. The new OxygenOS 16 will also feature a beautiful translucent experience with more customisation, Gaussian blur filters, and better icon theming across the board. Quick Settings have been designed with ease-to-use layouts, search bar and app drawer have also undergone revamped designs. The AI-based innovations expand system application-wise to make voice recordings smarter, more productive, and capable of personalizing dynamic home screens.
What can you expect from these Android 16 updates?
Design: Customisable fluid interfaces with smooth animation effects, blur effects, and motion wallpapers.
Performance: New system engines supported faster navigation, launching apps and multitasking.
AI Features Persistent photo editors, contextual assistants, productivity features built system-wide.
Privacy: Enhancements in the protection of user data and safe cloud processing.
The rollouts being done in stages means that there are parts of it, where updates may be delayed later than the others. There is a report of stable builds arriving on both Oppo and one plus devices by the users in India and major markets in the world, introducing a range of next-gen software capabilities that reach both everyday and power users.
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.