Poco F8 Series launching on November 26_ Details

Poco is gearing up to launch its next big flagship line Poco F8 series and the formal international launch will be on November 26 in Bali, Indonesia. The new generation will be the successor to the Poco F7 series and should be able to provide significant advantages in performance, multimedia, and battery life. As the Qualcomm chipset is confirmed, and with the firm resemblance to the high-end Redmi K90 series, the Poco F8 series is already becoming one of the most significant releases of the year by the brand.

Poco F8 Series: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

The Poco F8 Ultra has one of the most massive announcements: it will have the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. Poco says that this chipset has assisted the device to record a remarkable score of 3,944,934 on the AnTuTu, which reflects the outstanding gaming, heavy applications, and multitasking performance. This makes the F8 Ultra a flagship competitor, particularly to those users who prefer raw processing power.

Poco F8 Series: Redmi K90 DNA with premium Bose audio

It has also been indicated by Poco that the Poco F8 Pro and F8 Ultra are international equivalents of the recently launched Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro Max by Xiaomi. This implies that the construction, screen technology and the camera system can closely resemble the Redmi flagship line. The other highlight is the presence of the sound by Bose audio upgrade, which is confirmed by Poco and provides the F8 lineup with a decent multimedia experience, which is hard to find in the middle-premium flagship killers.

Poco F8 Series: Massive battery with ultra-fast charging

One of the key features that the F8 Ultra is supposed to offer will be power efficiency. It is reported that the smartphone is going to have a massive 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. In the case that this leak is true, the F8 Ultra would provide one of the largest batteries in mainstream flagships without reducing the charging rates. In the meantime, the regular Poco F8 is expected to have a 6,210mAh battery with 100W fast charging, and will target people who value the ability to have a long performance, albeit in a comfier, slightly smaller shape.

Poco F8 Series: Display upgrades for gaming and media

Poco F8 Ultra can have a huge 6.9-inch LTPO OLED screen with 1.5K or 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate with dynamic switching between refresh rates and enhanced battery performance. This enables it to be best suited to gamers and multimedia consumers that desire more fluid displays and greater contrast. The standard Poco F8 may have a 6.59-inch, 120Hz, OLED with a moderate level of responsiveness and a one-hand usability.

A flagship series for 2025

The Poco F8 family will have a powerful next-gen chipset, Bose-tuned audio, massive battery capacities, and high-end displays, and will be one of the most competitive flagship lineups of the late 2025. The introductory event in Bali will see more information being brought out on the camera systems, software functionality, and international distribution. According to the existing confirmations and leaks, Poco seems to be prepared to rival the high-end smartphone market with an ambitious value-to-performance ratio.



