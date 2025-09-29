Poco F8 Ultra: Discover the upgrades in the upcoming Poco phone

Poco is about to create a splash in the flagship market with leaks and inside reports that a new release Poco F8 Ultra will offer significant improvements over its predecessor, the F7 Ultra. Even though the official announcements are not made by Poco yet, there are credible leaks that the Poco F8 Ultra will be launched worldwide, and India is also mentioned among the markets they plan to enter. Assuming the timeline of the launch of the previous F7 Ultra is any indication, this might be a slow rollout, with China being the first to launch under the Redmi K90 Pro brand name, followed by the rapid development of global sales. Although the information is still under wraps, the following is a detailed overview of what is expected of buyers, according to reliable industry sources and trusted tipsters.

Poco F8 Ultra: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor

According to industry tipster Debayan Roy and several tech news outlets, Poco F8 Ultra will be packed with Qualcomm recently launched the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It was only this September that Qualcomm announced the Gen 5 chipset during the Snapdragon Summit 2025. In case Poco chooses this flagship silicon, the F8 Ultra will be placed among the elite models of the current top-tier flagships by Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus.

This new generation processor delivers an additional 20 percent higher CPU frequency, 23 percent better graphics performance, and 37 percent higher AI optimisation over the former chip, and should deliver more streamlined multitasking, gaming and intelligent capabilities to the most demanding users.

F8 Ultra: Battery and ultra-fast charging

Among the headline features is the projected 7,000mAh battery, which is a huge improvement compared to the 5,300mAh cell of Poco F7 Ultra. Customers will enjoy nearly two times the battery life per charge. On top of this leaks also show 100W wired fast charging and also wireless charging support. The combination will save you time of charge and more time of gaming, media and calling through your phone.

Poco F8 Ultra: Display, cameras, and audio

According to tipsters, Poco will use a flat LTPO AMOLED display with either 1.5K or 2K resolution, and with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. This will deliver a hassle-free visual experience and an effective use of power, which is ideal to gamers and streamers.

On the imaging side, the F8 Ultra may have an all-50MP triple rear camera system: a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP periscope which gives the phone versatile zoom. The selfie camera is also getting a significant boost, as it will go to 50MP of the F7 32MP front camera. Sharper social posts, clearer video calls and more creative shooting are to be expected.

The additional features can be better audio quality through better speakers and haptic response, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner to unlock faster and more securely, and an IP69 certification that confirms the highest level of dust and water proofing.

Poco F8 Ultra Vs Oppo F7 Ultra

The Poco F7 Ultra was introduced worldwide in March with a 6.67-inch WQHD+ AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, up to 16GB of memory and a 5300mAh battery. The F8 Ultra is set to make various leaps ahead of the next-generation: a larger battery, more pixels everywhere, flagship Gen 5 silicon, and a quality display. These enhancements are indications that Poco is planning to go directly against other value flagship phones and increase its presence in the high-end smartphone market.

Poco F8 Ultra is becoming a true flagship killer with an enormous battery, state-of-the-art hardware, and the next generation of photography and entertainment features. We will announce the launch and the official announcement in the near future--the leaks and the known specifications make a very strong impression upon the power users and the active tech enthusiasts.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.