Best AI features smartphones: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 9, OnePlus 13 and more

By 2025, smartphone users are most interested in the ways AI is changing their devices such as easier camera functions, better virtual helpers, and more effective use of power. High-profile phone launches such as Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra, Google’s Pixel 9, and Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro are fuelling the growing interest in on-device AI. Smartphones aren’t just smart anymore. Smartphones are quickly getting smarter as a result of AI integration. In 2025, the topic of smartphones is being dominated by the discussions of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Discover the Best AI features smartphones.

AI camera magic: Smartphone trends

Are you surprised that your phone still manages to take amazing photos even when it is dark? That’s Best AI features in 2025 smartphones. New models such as Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro use AI to automatically identify scenes, improve illumination, minimise distortion, and sharpen pictures as you move forward. Ensure to look for “AI Image Enhancement” in your phone’s camera menu.

Real-Time language translation: Mobile AI features

Thanks to the real time translation, you can speak and answer in any language without difficulty while traveling or communicating with people from other countries. Using phones based on Google Gemini or Samsung Gauss, you are able to translate both speech and text instantly offline.

Battery saver AI: AI in smartphones

Smart AI now monitors your most frequent use of your phone. Artificial Intelligence works efficiently to manage your battery by pausing unused apps and setting ideal levels of screen brightness. Battery Saver AI is featured in: Pixel 9, OnePlus 13, and Vivo X100 Pro

AI-Powered personal assistant: AI in smartphones

New AI assistants do more than just set alarms. They draft emails, summarise messages, plan your day, and even recommend when to take a break.

Popular AI assistants are the Samsung Galaxy AI, Apple Siri AI Boost, Google Assistant with Gemini

AI Noise cancellation for calls: Mobile AI features

Tired of background noise during calls? Phones now remove wind, traffic, or crowd noise using AI filters. Some phones let you enhance your voice clarity even in noisy environments.

Smart face unlock & app lock: Smartphone trends

AI now scans not just your face, but also checks if it's really you (not a photo or video). It's secure, fast, and even works with masks or glasses. This feature is largely used in the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, iPhone 16 FaceID AI+, and more.

AI in gaming & performance boost

Phones now use AI to detect heavy games and auto-boost the CPU or cool down the device. Expect fewer lags, more wins! Flagships like the ROG Phone 8, POCO F6 Pro, and RedMagic 9S Pro+ are known for it.

Conclusion

AI isn’t the future. It’s already in your pocket. In 2025, do not focus on RAM and megapixels when purchasing a new phone to get phones which are packed with AI capabilities. Know about all the smart features that actually make your everyday life easier.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.