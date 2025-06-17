Motorola Moto G86 vs. Realme Narzo 70 Pro: Make the right choice!

As the Motorola Moto G86 5G enters the popular mid-range smartphone market in India, it is bound to enter into a straight comparison with the Realme Narzo 70 Pro, which is the most searched and best selling Realme smartphone in the price range of Rs20,000-Rs26,000. The two models come with the best features of the 120Hz display, 5G connectivity, and high-megapixel camera, which makes them ideal smartphones when choosing the latest mid-range phones in 2025. This article includes all of the latest specifications and popular search terms to help you in choosing the correct phone to fit your needs whether you are trying to find the best value phone or the latest Moto G86 vs Realme Narzo 70 Pro.

Moto G86 vs Realme Narzo 70 Pro: Display

Moto G86:

6.67-inch FHD+ 10-bit curved pOLED

120Hz refresh rate

Up to 4,500 nits peak brightness

Gorilla Glass 7i protection

Realme Narzo 70 Pro:

6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED

120Hz refresh rate

Peak brightness around 1,200 nits

Gorilla Glass 5

The Moto G86 is obviously the winner in terms of display. It has a 10-bit, 6.67-inch FHD+ curved pOLED panel display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a stunning peak brightness of 4,500nits. This is not only to guarantee vivid colors and even visuals but also gives the screen an exterior use, particularly in excessive sunshine, probably a lot easier. It has an additional durability level created by the Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. By comparison, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro has the same display size and refresh rate as the Realme 10, but its peak brightness of around 1,200 nits is much lower and it has Gorilla Glass 5. It is no longer as excellent as the Moto G86, nor as durable.

Which phone is better: Moto G86 or Realme Narzo 70 Pro?

The Moto G86 provides superior, more sophisticated pOLED screen boasting more significant peak brightness and extra durable Gorilla Glass 7i, which is ideal during outdoor use as well as durability.

Moto G86 vs Realme Narzo 70 Pro: Performance

Moto G86:

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (2.5GHz, 4nm)

8GB/12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage

Realme Narzo 70 Pro:

MediaTek Dimensity 7050 (6nm)

8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

When it comes to performance, the Moto G86 once more takes a lead. It has a newer MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset based on a more efficient 4nm process and offers up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. This improves its ability to multitask, play and future proof. Realme Narzo 70 Pro has a sufficient Dimensity 7050 chipset and up to 8 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage, but it is not as power-efficient and powerful as Moto G86.

Which phone is better: Moto G86 or Realme Narzo 70 Pro?

The Dimensity 7300 is more power-efficient and offers better performance, especially with higher RAM and storage options.

Moto G86 vs Realme Narzo 70 Pro: Camera

Moto G86:

50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main (OIS)

8MP ultra-wide/macro

32MP front camera

4K video recording

Realme Narzo 70 Pro:

50MP Sony IMX890 main (OIS)

8MP ultra-wide

2MP macro

16MP front camera

Photography wise, both phones have powerful camera setups although the Moto G86 has a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main camera that supports OIS, an 8MP ultra wide/ macro camera, and a 32MP front camera with high resolutions. The combination will deliver better low-light capabilities and sharper images, both in general and in selfies, as well as more functionality in group photos and self-portraits. The 50MP main sensor on the Realme Narzo 70 Pro has OIS and the 8MP ultra-wide, but the 2MP macro and 16MP front camera are not exceptional compared to the former, so it is not in the list of first-choice phones when one has a preference in selfies or video calls.

Which phone is better: Moto G86 or Realme Narzo 70 Pro?

Both phones have an 8MP ultra-wide lens, but Narzo 70 Pro has a 2MP dedicated macro camera, which is a bonus in case a user wants to take close-up photos. Nonetheless, in the practical world, the superior quality of the sensors and enhanced front camera of the Moto G86 mean that it will make a better and more appropriate camera device to most photographic requirements, not least by those who attach greater importance to selfies and high-quality videos.

Moto G86 vs Realme Narzo 70 Pro: Price

The price range of the device is Rs19,999, to up to Rs24,999 as the higher variant of the Realme Narzo 70 Pro is priced but the Motorola Moto G86 gives the higher level of competition, which has a price range of around 28,999. Depending on what matters the most, users should go for the one with the quality of display, selfie camera, and overall performance being the most significant: in this case, the Moto G86 is a better fit. The Narzo 70 Pro is an excellent choice in case you prefer a cheap phone with fast charging and versatile camera setup.

Key Differences: Motorola Moto G86 vs Realme Narzo 70 Pro

Feature Motorola Moto G86 Realme Narzo 70 Pro Display 6.67" FHD+ 10-bit pOLED, 120Hz, 4,500 nits, Gorilla Glass 7i 6.67" FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, 2,000 nits, Gorilla Glass 5 Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (4nm) MediaTek Dimensity 7050 (6nm) RAM/Storage Up to 12GB/512GB Up to 8GB/256GB Rear Camera 50MP (Sony Lytia 600, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide 50MP (IMX890, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro Front Camera 32MP 16MP Battery 5,000mAh, 33W Turbo Charging 5,000mAh, 67W SuperVOOC Build 7.59mm thick, 172g, premium finish 7.97mm thick, 195g, glass design Software Android 14 Android 14 Price (India) Starts at ₹28,999 Starts at Rs19,999







Moto G86 vs Realme Narzo 70 Pro: Final verdict

In the concluding judgment of the Motorola Moto G86 and the Realme Narzo 70 Pro, the two devices offer great value in the mid-range segment, although they address the needs of various priorities. The Moto G86 features a better display technology, a brighter screen, an even more advanced protection, and selfie camera with high-resolution, which means that it will be a better choice in regard to the users who are interested in the finest screen, protection, and photography. It also performs a little better due to the new chipset and more optimised RAM and storage alternatives.

Whereas, Realme Narzo 70 Pro has a competitive AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup that allows more flexibility, and 67W charging speed, which is a key benefit to those who would prefer not to waste much time during the charging process. It is also cheaper to start with in case anyone wants to buy and possess a great mix of features and a cheap price.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.