Realme prepares to launch the Realme P4X 5G in India: Details

The new Realme P4X 5G will be the next P-series model, which Realme is preparing to launch in India, which is officially announced on the Flipkart site. The P4X 5G will be the latest mainstream 5G device of the brand and will be placed side by side with the Realme P4 and P4 Pro. The Flipkart commercial highlights the aspect of long term performance and high level of multitasking, which is aimed at the casual users and the mobile gamers at the same time. Read further to know about the launch and features of the Realme P4X 5G.

Realme P4X 5G: Features Highlighted by Flipkart

The VC cooling is likely to be part of the Realme P4X 5G, as it ensures that the performance will remain the same without overheating under heavy use, which is a great advantage to gamers. It has reportedly the ability to support 18 active background apps and is driven by the Realme software optimisations that allow increasing the efficiency of multitasking. The device will have a 90FPS gameplay on the GT Mode with 45W fast charging and bypass charging technology to ensure that the phone is cool even when it is charging in the middle of intensive usage.

Realme P4X 5G: Early specifications from certifications

Google Play console and Geekbench certifications denote that the Realme P4X 5G (model RMX5108) will be based on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip and will run on Android 15 and 8GB of RAM minimum. Although these details are not legally verified, they give a good clue about the way of what the smartphone is likely to do.

Realme P4X 5G: Launch and Expectations

Realme has not officially stated the date of launch, but the tag that reads coming soon on the microsite of Flipkart indicates that the phone is set to be launched soon. Customers will be able to get more announcements and information in the next few weeks when the company will make the final preparations to add to its updated portfolio, the P4X 5G.

