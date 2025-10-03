The Realme 15x is one of the highlight products of the mid-range series 15, with a combination of great value-added features that can attract buyers with a tight budget and desire to experience durability and high performance. You can now enjoy a breathy and fast multitasking with the Realme 15x. App openings are speedy like lightning, and you do not lose your momentum. In either case, of juggling work apps or moving between games and social media, performance is fluid and glitch free. The smooth performance in daily life makes the Realme 15x the perfect fit to those who need their smartphone to perform efficiently and respond swiftly. Read further to know the Reasons to buy the newly launched Realme 15x.

Advertisment

Realme 15x: Large 7,000mAh battery

A huge battery of 7,000mAh is also one of the largest attractions of the Realme 15x, and it supports fast charging, 60W, and comes with an 80W charger. The capacity of the battery will guarantee the user the ability to spend hours of use without having to recharge the battery regularly, so it can be used by those who are heavy users, gamers, and multitaskers.

The large-capacity battery of 7,000mAh means that the phone will last the day without taking a charge every hour or two.

Fast charges 60W with a 80W charger included in the box allowing it to power up within short intervals.

The 6.5W reverse wired charging enables you to charge other devices in case of emergency using the phone battery.

High-performance power control strategies increase battery life, which guarantees high performance over an extended period.

Best suited to the serious user, gamers, and those who need it all day long and are guaranteed to perform.

Massive battery life and quick charging will ensure that you always remain connected and remain productive without delay.









Realme 15x: Durable and rugged construction IP69 Pro Rating

The Realme 15x has a specialty IP69 Pro rating, a higher certification meaning it conforms to several standards of water and dust resistance such as IP66, IP68 and IP69 at the same time. This renders it very resistant to water jets, dust and immersion up to 1 meter. It is also certified to MIL-STD 810H, which guarantees ruggedness, which can withstand shocks and drops, compared to many competitors in this price range.

Advertisment

With the IP69 Pro rating, the Realme 15x ensures the highest level of protection against dust and water jets up to 1 meter and immersion, which is ideal in the harsh environment.

The phone is certified as MIL-STD-810H, military grade, which means it can survive shocks, falls and extensive daily use without any problems.

The Realme 15x is constructed to withstand harsh environments, which brings confidence to the users who would be out on the field or have a history of accidents.

The reinforced design of the device also guarantees resistance to dust accretion and water damage even more than normal phones.

The “Pro” rating of Realme signifies parallel abidance with IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9, establishing a precedent with respect to tough smartphones.

Use with worry-free use in various weather conditions without a decrease in performance and safety.

The robust construction makes the phone have a longer life and less frequent repairs or replacements occur.







Realme 15x: Bright 6.8-inch screen with up to 144Hz Refresh rate

Realme 15x has a big screen of 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD with 144Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness. It is also equipped with smart capabilities that enable you to use it with wet hands, gloves or even when you are in a waterproof cover to boost its performance in diverse conditions. The bright display of the phone and high refresh rate offers smooth screen images and readability in a wide range of lighting situations.

The big 6.8-inch HD+ screen provides a rich visual and vivid viewing experience.

It has a high 144Hz refresh to guarantee buttery smooth scrolling, gaming, and UI interactions.

Maximum brightness of 1,200 nits will ensure ease of reading even in the most extreme sunlight conditions.

Using smart touch The smart touch can easily operate even when wet hands or covered with gloves or when it is inside a waterproof cover.

The high refresh rate and brightness prevents eye strain over time use.

Perfect in the eyes of gamers and content viewers who want smooth visuals at a non-pricey device.

The screen is adaptive to play smoothly without affecting battery life in an adaptive refresh technology.

Advertisment

Realme 15x: Camera features

The Realme 15x has a 50MP Sony IMX852 AI primary rear camera and 50MP OmniVision front camera, which makes it a photography enthusiast at this price. It has a number of AI features such as AI Landscape, AI Eraser, AI Ultra Clarity 2.0 and AI Motion Deblur that offer versatility and better image quality in other situations.

The main rear camera which is manufactured by Sony is 50MP IMX852 which captures pictures in sharp, 50MP which makes the photos clear and vibrant.

There is a 50MP OmniVision front camera that takes a clear and sharp snapshot of selfies and wide-angle shots.

Artificial intelligence capabilities such as AI Landscape and AI Ultra Clarity 2.0 improve the quality of the photos in a wide range of settings and under different light conditions.

AI Eraser allows the user to simply remove objects that they do not want in their images to achieve more presentable images.

AI Motion Deblur eliminates motion-blur to achieve clearer action shots.

Other AI applications such as AI Glare Remover and AI Image Matting enhance the clarity and the creative editing features of images.

Adapts to different photography styles, such as Night, Portrait, Panorama, and others, to have a wide shooting experience.

Video makers can also have fun and professional touches added to their videos with dual-view video and cinematic video options.









Realme 15x: Powerful performance and large storage.

The Realme 15x runs on a smooth MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip with a power-efficient 6nm process that provides excellent performance in daily use, media, and in light to moderate gaming. It has up to 8GB RAM + 10GB Dynamic RAM and up to 256GB internal memory that can be increased up to 2TB storage through microSD card, giving ample space to apps, games, and media.

Advertisment

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset brings an efficient and smooth daily performance.

RAM can support up to 8GB of ram with 10GB of dynamic ram that will facilitate multitasking.

Massive internal storage with 256GB is enough to store applications, games and media.

Storage can be expanded to 2TB with the use of a microSD card allowing the user to carry all the information.

Light to moderate gaming can be done efficiently with a 6nm chip that does not lag.

Striking performance and battery life optimal to budget conscious users.

Ideal with high users and the need to launch apps quickly and have a responsive user interface.

Realme 15x: Price competition with a variety of options

At a low price point of Rs 16,999 with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and a high-end option at Rs 19,999 with 8GB + 256GB storage, the Realme 15x is priced at a good level and offers good value to the customer. The bank offers further have made the item to be very affordable to a large population with durability, long battery life and good camera with the functionality without necessarily breaking the bank.

Having an outstanding battery life, IP69 Pro and MIL-STD 810H certifications, high-frequency screen, and artificial intelligence cameras, the Realme 15x predetermines a new standard in the world of low-end mid-range. It is functional, durable, and economical, thus making it a very recommendable option among customers who want a dependable daily driver but with the features of a flagship.

Advertisment



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.