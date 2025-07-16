Realme 15 Series launching in India on July 24: Expected price, specs, and features

Realme is now ready to roll out its best selling number-series in India with the Realme 15 series that includes Realme 15 5G, and Realme 15 Pro 5G. The upcoming smartphones will appear on the market on July 24, but already at this stage, the new products are announced with their main features, design, and even performance characteristics promoted officially in teasers. Coming into the pricing bracket of mid-range, the Realme 15 series should have a competitive combination of AI, performance, and good looks and would compete hard to win the title of the best 5G phone in India under 30,000.

Realme 15 and Realme 15 Pro Design

Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G will have a new design language, and a triple rear camera will consist of two rounded lenses of large size and one circular module of a small size. Besides a flash unit, the camera system is mounted on a square bump. On the front, the two gadgets have few curves in the edge display making them even look and feel premium.

Realme has also confirmed the colour options for the new series, which include:

Flowing Silver

Velvet Green

Silk Purple

Silk Pink

At just 7.6mm in thickness, the Realme 15 series is also among the slimmest phones in its segment.

Realme 15 Series Specifications (Confirmed)

Feature Realme 15 Series (Expected) Processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Battery 7,000mAh with 80W fast charging Display 144Hz refresh rate, 6,500 nits peak brightness Rear Camera Setup 50MP (main) + 8MP (ultrawide) + 50MP (telephoto) AI Features AI Edit Genie, AI Party Design Curved display edges, triple camera module Thickness 7.6mm Colours Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, Silk Purple, Silk Pink

With the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, the Realme 15 Pro 5G is among the first phones to have this chip at least in India, and it should ensure smooth switching and multitasking alongside gaming and 5G network connectivity. Its other outstanding feature is the long lasting 7,000mAh battery that will give long usage, and it is supported by 80W fast charging that is going to reduce downtime.

Realme 15 Series: Camera details

While Realme hasn’t officially confirmed the full camera specs, leaks suggest that both phones will feature a triple rear camera setup, likely comprising:

50MP primary sensor

8MP ultra-wide sensor

50MP telephoto or portrait sensor

This setup is expected to offer versatile photography capabilities, making the Realme 15 series a strong option for users looking for the best camera phone under Rs30,000.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Price in India (Expected)

Realme 15 series is likely to remain competitive in the price range. According to leaks and positioning in the market:

Realme 15 5G price in India: Rs21,999 (expected)

Realme 15 Pro 5G price in India: Rs27,000 (after bank offers)

This pricing places the Realme 15 Pro 5G in direct competition with devices like the Redmi Note 13 Pro, iQOO Z9 5G, and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

Realme 15 Series: Launch Date and availability

Realme 15 series in India is scheduled to be launched on July 24, 2025. Soon after the launch, the phones are expected to come through Flipkart, Realme.com and offline retail stores.

Having a beautiful design, a new powerful processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, enormous battery, and AI capabilities, the Realme 15 series is going to become one of the most anticipated mid-range products in 2025. If you want a long-life phone with 5G connectivity, a high-refresh-rate display, or AI cameras, then the Realme 15 and 15 Pro are up to the task, it appears.



