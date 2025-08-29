Realme 15T launch soon: MediaTek Dimensity power and stylish design leaked

Realme is diversifying its smartphone offerings with the next expected Realme 15T, which is expected to be launched soon in India as the successor to the Realme 14T. In my opinion, the Realme 15T appears to be a balance of performance, high battery and a smooth design at a low cost. Leaked Realme 15T details suggests a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen, a variety of RAM and storage, and MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max, offering a promising option to the mid-range population that prioritizes cost and design.

Realme 15T: Launch and leaked features

Images that were leaked by insiders show the design of the phone as it looks like with a square camera module on the back and three beautiful colour choices: Flowing Silver, Silk Blue and Suit Titanium. Realme 15T will be slim and lightweight with a thickness of approximately 7.79mm and a weight of 181 grams and slim bezel makes the viewing experience better. The advertisement relates its smoothness with the iPhone 16 Pro, implying the high-quality construction experience at a low price.

The phone will have an expected capacity of 6nm under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max, which is designed to offer easy-going daily performance and energy efficiency. RAM configuration will have as much as 12GB with either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The phone can have a 6,000mAH battery and support 45W fast charging and might even include a 80W charger in the package. It should also come with convenient features such as reverse charging and bypass charging to add utility to the batteries.

Realme 15T: Expected specifications

Specification Details Display 6.57-inch AMOLED, 1080×2400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max (6nm) RAM 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Rear Camera Dual setup: 50MP main + 2MP depth sensor Front Camera 16MP Battery 6,000mAh Charging 45W wired fast charging, possibly 80W charger in box Operating System Android 15 with Realme UI Dimensions About 7.79mm thick, 181 grams Colours Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, Suit Titanium Special Features Reverse charging, bypass charging

Through the Realme 15T, the company seems prepared to leave a big impression within the mid-range smartphone segment in India. Its combination of massive display of AMOLED size, highly competitive MediaTek processor, strong battery life, and a streamlined design were ticked off by the initial leaks indicating a well balanced phone at a favourable cost. Realme maintains its strategy of offering smartphones with a lot of features and low prices, and the 15T is developing into another success in the strategy.

