Oppo F31 Series to Launch today in India on September 15: All details

The next generation lineup is creating a lot of buzz because Oppo is focusing on endurance and good performance, and will fulfill the need of users who require a phone that can withstand the demanding environment without any problem in its smooth running. Placed in the category of an all-around and powerful product, the series relates to the increasing number of smartphone demand focusing on the longevity of the phone in daily life and the absence of any essential functionalities or battery life. People are starting to anticipate how the F31 series will be a mix of ruggedness and the design-oriented and user-friendly software experience of Oppo. This product range is uniquely crafted to be tough and dependable to meet the needs of customers such as shopkeepers, gig workers, traders, and young professionals to have a phone that can survive in harsh environments such as dust, water, heat, and even drops. Oppo focuses on durability together with smooth performance in demanding outdoor conditions.

Oppo F31 Series: Built tough for everyday users

The Oppo F31 is a three model series consisting of F31, F31 Pro and F31 Pro+. Each of the three will have a long-lasting 360 Armour Body that has multi-layered shock protection, and high IP ratings of IP69, IP69 and IP66. Oppo boasts of the ability of these phones to continue running smoothly even in the harshest of outdoor conditions up to 43C. This toughness renders the F31 series a trustworthy option to those users that work or travel under harsh environments.

Oppo F31 Series: Performance and hardware

Oppo F31 Pro+ is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 coupled with Adreno 720 graphics card and can support up to 24GB RAM (12GB physical and 12GB virtual) and storage of UFS 3.1. It has a big 5219 sq mm vapor chamber of efficient cooling.

Oppo F31 Pro is powered by a MediaTek dimensity 7300-Energy with a maximum RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, a vapor chamber and graphite sheets to manage its thermal temperature.

Oppo F31 has a base of the Dimensity 6300 chipset based on Mali-G57 graphics and better thermal performance due to an increased vapor chamber and graphite coverage.

The three models will be equipped with the ColorOS 15 and Oppo 72-Month Fluency Protection 2.0, guaranteeing long-term performance stability due to such features as storage defragmentation and adaptive performance management.

AI Features for productivity in the Oppo F31 Series

The F31 series incorporates several AI-driven tools, including:

AI VoiceScribe for transcription and translation

AI Call Assistant for live translations

OPPO Docs for editing

Notes Assistant for draft corrections

Scan Document to convert images into editable text

Oppo F31 Series: Camera capabilities

The F31 Pro+ has a 50MP main camera which has optical image stabilisation (OIS) along with a monochrome second camera and a 32 MP front camera.

This camera set is reflected in the F31 Pro.

The foundation F31 comes with a primary camera of 50MP and two 2MP portrait camera lenses and a 16MP selfie camera.

The cameras are all capable of 4K video recording, dual-view video, and underwater photography. The AI imaging engine introduced by Oppo brings such improvements as AI Eraser 2.0, AI Unblur, Reflection Remover, and advanced portrait retouching.

Oppo F31 Series: Battery and charging

The series of phones have a battery of 7000mAh and 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. Oppo boasts of a 0 to 58 percent charge in 30 minutes, full charge being reached in little more than an hour. The phones are also compatible with reverse wireless charging, which provides a variety of features.

Oppo F31 Series: Specifications

Specification Oppo F31 Oppo F31 Pro Oppo F31 Pro+ Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 GPU Mali-G57 MediaTek GPU Adreno 720 RAM Up to 24GB (12GB + 12GB virtual) Up to 24GB (12GB + 12GB virtual) Up to 24GB (12GB + 12GB virtual) Storage UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Display 6.57-inch AMOLED, 1400 nits peak brightness 6.57-inch AMOLED 6.57-inch AMOLED Rear Camera 50MP + dual 2MP 50MP + monochrome sensor 50MP + monochrome sensor Front Camera 16MP 32MP 32MP Battery 7000mAh, 80W charging 7000mAh, 80W charging 7000mAh, 80W charging Durability IP66, IP68, IP69 IP66, IP68, IP69 IP66, IP68, IP69 Operating System ColorOS 15 ColorOS 15 ColorOS 15

Oppo F31 Series: Launch and availability

Oppo F31 series will be launched officially in India on September 15, 2025 and the price and availability will be announced on the same day. The series is being placed as being a strong, durable option to users who do not need or want to sacrifice on the performance and features.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.