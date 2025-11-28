Redmi 15C 5G_ Coming to India in early December, here's what to expect

The company announced on Thursday that Redmi 15C 5G will be released in India during the first week of December, in the form of a social media post. Specific mobile pages on Amazon and Xiaomi India online stores have already been created, which proves the existence of the handset on the two websites. Although the company has not disclosed other information on the upcoming Redmi 15C 5G. However its price in India, storage options, and specifications have leaked online. Read further to know all details on the Redmi 15C 5G.

Redmi 15C 5G: Launch date

In a post on X, the Xiaomi sub-brand affirmed that Redmi 15C 5G will be officially released in India on December 3. It is assured to be sold in the country through Amazon and Xiaomi India online stores. The Redmi 15C 5G has a hint of having a dual rear camera unit with the camera module being a rectangle structure. Although the specs, features, and pricing are still under wraps, the company has disclosed a time line of when they will release more details.

The company will unveil the design of the phone on November 28. The battery capacity and display of Redmi 15C 5G will then be revealed on November 29 and November 30, respectively. Then on December 1 and December 2, the smart phone manufacturer will unveil the multitasking features and the multicore memories of the next phone that may be the RAM and storage or the camera set-up.

Redmi 15C 5G: Price and specifications(Expected)

The price of the Redmi 15C 5G as well as its specifications, had leaked online in India in recent times. The base model will have 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and will cost the handset Rs.12,499. It is advertised to cost Rs.13,999 in the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and the premium 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version could be introduced at Rs.14,999 in India.

Regarding its features, the Redmi 15C 5G will apparently have a 6.9-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It may be run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of onboard storage (UFS 2.2). In India, it is reported to be running under HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. It might pack a 6,000mAh battery.



