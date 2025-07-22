Redmi 15C launch: Full specs, colour variants, and features leaked

Redmi 15C will be appearing on world markets shortly and will be offered in replacement of Redmi 14C that was introduced in 2024. Online retailer leaks and appearances in certification databases in recent days suggests a launch may occur in the next few days, and the rumour mill has already turned up considerable detail on this mid-range budget contender. Read further to know full specs, launch and leaked features of the Redmi 15C.

Advertisment

Redmi 15C: Launch timeline and global reach

Despite the lack of the official announcement, all evidence points to the Redmi 15C (and, potentially, a POCO C85 model) launching internationally towards the end of July 2025, where it will become available in a few regions throughout Europe and Asia.

Redmi 15C: Expected price

Reports suggest that the Redmi 15C will carry a price tag of EUR 133.90 (approximately Rs.13400) in the European market in its base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, whereas the higher variant with 4GB of memory and 256GB of storage will cost EUR 154.90 (around Rs. 15500). Market observers believe that the Asian markets will be priced at the same level as these prices or at a slight discount that makes the Redmi 15C even a more enticing and competitive option among those who require entry-level smartphones at a good trading value.

Redmi 15C: Colour variants and design

Redmi 15C will arrive in a colourful display of fashionable hues, such as Mint Green, Moonlight Blue, Midnight Grey (or Black), and Twilight Orange, providing the user with a wide range of exciting options. Its build offers a contemporary square camera body that has rounded corner edges and that is curved to fit smooth and skinny polycarbonate frames. The Redmi 15C is 8.2mm thick and weighs about 205 grams, which makes it easy to handle as well as to look great in any colour variant.

Redmi 15C: Specifications

Feature Specification Display 6.9-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Helio G81 (some listings mention Snapdragon 4 Gen3) RAM & Storage 4GB + 128GB / 4GB + 256GB, up to 1TB microSD support Operating System Android v15 with Xiaomi HyperOS Rear Cameras 50MP main AI sensor + secondary (likely depth or macro) Front Camera 13MP Battery Capacity 6,000mAh (some sources mention 5,500mAh), 33W fast charging Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Build/Dimensions 173.16 x 81.07 x 8.2mm; ~205g Other Features 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C, FM radio, 3.5mm jack

Redmi 15C: Features

The Redmi 15C in the low-tier smartphone category stands out among its competitors with an array of remarkable characteristics intended to be used in everyday life and apply to the modern context. This is also powered by the huge 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, which would give a full-day coverage of power with minimum downtimes, catering to one of the most important requirements of users, who revolve around battery life. The big 6.9-inch LCD screen with its silky 120Hz refresh frequency provides quality visuals when gaming and streaming- a performance that is unheard of at this price.

The camera setup on the other hand is fairly promising with a dual 50MP rear camera with AI scene optimisation support which would not only deliver crispy pictures in the daylight, but also boost night photography according to the needs of budget buyers who prioritise versatile imaging. The updated design of the device is clean, square with the rear camera island, thin bezels, and side fingerprint sensor within a sleek body. It has faster performance and new features and runs on Xiaomi HyperOS on Android 15.

The 15C comes with a faster 120Hz refresh rate compared to the 90Hz refresh rate of its predecessor (Redmi 14C), a larger 6,000mAh battery and a super-duper fast 33W charger (as opposed to 18W in the previous model), a more mature aesthetics with new colorways, and this new model packs the newest software, an excellent update to the value-friendly devices market.

Conclusion

Redmi 15C is preparing to make some of the most compelling value-for-money offerings in the affordable Android smartphone category of 2025 with premium display, impressive battery size, attractive colour schemes, and a new software experience at a very good price. Regardless of whether you want to update to a newer model than the Redmi 14C, or find a cheap Android phone that incorporates the latest features, the Redmi 15C will be on your short list.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.