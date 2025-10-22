Redmi K90 Pro Max: Get ready for Redmi latest phone on 23 October

Redmi, the brand of Xiaomi, is stirring up some waves with its next release, the K90 Pro Max, which is officially releasing on October 23 in China. The phone is being positioned as the most powerful Redmi phone ever and it represents a significant upgrade in the line that directly targets customers willing to have flagship-like performance and lengthy battery life at the price of Redmi the brand. Read further to know all details about the Redmi K90 Pro Max.

Redmi K90 Pro Max: Battery and charging features

The Redmi K90 Pro Max has a huge battery, which makes it one of the most impressive highlights of the device. The phone has a huge 7,560mAh battery which is the largest ever to be installed in a Redmi phone. With this huge capacity, it will be used at a longer time, which is suitable to power users and gamers. Besides the massive battery capacity, the phone is also compatible with 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 22.5W reverse wired charging which has made the phone very adaptable in terms of charging or powering other devices in the shortest amount of time. The ability to use the phone with 100W PPS chargers also makes it convenient to the fans of fast charging.

Redmi K90 Pro Max: Performance powerhouse with Next-Gen chips

The K90 Pro Max on the inside has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which has been paired with a new AI-based display chip called D2. Not only is the performance of the CPU and the graphics cards of the highest quality, but also, there is a clever control over the functionality of the display to brighten the images and potentially the battery life. Another feature Xiaomi has also developed is its biggest vapor chamber and advanced cooling system, which allows the device to perform continuously even under heavy workload such as when one is playing a game or doing creative edits.

Redmi K90 Pro Max: Display innovation and design

Redmi K90 Pro Max has a huge 6.9 inch and OLED Type, full RGB Sub-Pixel layout, which provides a sharp and vivid screen. Other improvements made to the displays are DC dimming in all brightness levels, a circular polariser to reduce reflections and minimum brightness of only 1 nit to facilitate comfortable viewing under dark conditions. All these features together help to decrease the eye strain making users feel comfortable when using the device over a long period.

Redmi K90 Pro Max: Advanced camera setup

In terms of camera, Redmi is introducing its first-ever periscope telephoto camera to the K90 Pro Max with 5x optical zoom and 10x lossless zoom with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).The Xiaomi 17 flagship uses the same, high-performing sensor as the anchor of this new camera system: 1/1.31-inch in size. It is accompanied by a 50MP ultrawide camera, which offers the user a wide range of photographic possibilities to capture the scope of the wide shots.

Redmi K90 Pro Max: Colours and launch

K90 Pro Max is also anticipated to come in two colour options, including a classy white, and goldish rear panel, and a fashionable denim blue, which will suit diverse tastes. Redmi has also been guaranteeing that there is a build-up to the launch of this flagship, although it is yet to be announced when the launch would take place in India.

The Redmi K90 Pro Max will set a new standard of what a flagship can deliver at a relatively low price. With a genuinely enormous battery, flagship level processor, new cooling technology, and novel camera features, the Redmi brand of Xiaomi is set to appeal to customers wanting a powerful device without having to go bankrupt. Whether the device will match the hype and open up a new flagship perspective in the affordable segment remains to be seen when the device launches on October 23.

