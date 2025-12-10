Samsung OneUI 8.5 Beta launches in India: What’s new

Since December 8, Samsung has declared the One UI 8.5 beta program to the users of the Galaxy S25 series in India as well as in Germany, Korea, Poland, UK and U.S. The new One UI 8.5 boasts of improved cross- device actions, improved device management and security. The Photo Assist allows users to create new images with no interruption with the One UI 8.5. They are able to make continuous edits on photos using Photo Assist features without saving the individual editions. Read further about the Samsung OneUI 8.5 Beta launches in India and what’s new!

OneUI 8.5 brings major upgrades

Samsung is introducing OneUI 8.5 beta update in India, and it is one of the few markets worldwide. This update is aimed at improvement of privacy, productivity and the overall experience of the Galaxy device users.

To the users that are fortunate to possess a supported Galaxy S25-series device, upgrading to One UI 8.5 is not simply a small update but will provide them with physical advantages in their everyday use, creativity, security, and device integration. The advancements in photo editing enable creating content on the go to be much easier; connections across devices enhance file and media sharing across Galaxy devices; the strong security measures protect the personal data in unpredictable circumstances.

One UI 8.5 is a significant upgrade when it comes to editing photos regularly, owning multiple Galaxy products, or prioritising the security of devices and data. It does not only enhance the appearance or feel of the device, but also makes it more functional, more modern in terms of its functionality in everyday life.

New features in OneUI 8.5 Beta

Currently, One UI 8.5 beta is accessible to the owners of only the recent flagships, that is Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Other models like S25 FE or S25 Edge are not eligible to the likes of users (at least not at present). The update is downloadable through the official Samsung Members app, and the eligible phones are listed under the section beta-registration. This is a biased release, which implies that Samsung is targeting its latest flagship products first to pilot new capabilities before rolling it out to the broader market.

Improved photo editing: Creative control meets convenience

The higher photo editing workflow is one of the most striking additions in One UI 8.5. In the past, when a user was editing a photo, each of the edits was to be saved in order to be remembered; now, the same can be done during a continuous work without necessarily saving the photo regularly. This simplifies the creative process, particularly when the viewer has to make numerous adjustments editing color, cropping, filters, or retouching because they do not have to commit themselves to each process separately.

Additionally, the One UI 8.5 allows using the edit history and restoring previous versions of the edit. In case you try things out and make a change or edit, you have the option to revert, compare, and select the version that you prefer. This versioning feature gives it more flexibility and provides greater control to those who are serious about photography, content creation and editing on the phone itself - bringing the Galaxy closer to a portable creative workstation.

Cross-device connectivity: Galaxy devices working seamlessly together

Samsung is reinforcing its ecosystem with One UI 8.5, which adds more features of cross-device connectivity. Audio Broadcast and Storage Share are two of them.

The Audio Broadcast option makes use of more recent standards such as LE Audio and Auracast to allow a Galaxy user to share audio (music, media, etc.) with nearby Galaxy devices; e.g., share the audio of a song or video with the phone of a friend or a Galaxy tablet without needing to pair them with it. This makes it more convenient in group uses or co-operative use.

Storage Share, which allows a user to browse and access files that are saved on other Galaxy devices (tablets or PCs), goes a step further enabling the user to do so right within the Files (MyFiles) application on their phone. Rather than physically moving files, users are able to open them and be able to access them. This greatly enhances the workflow of individuals who operate on more than one device: designers, content creators, students, or professionals that operate on devices as a part of their daily workflow.

Enhanced security and theft protection: Safety first

With the understanding that smartphones are now loaded with personal information, One UI 8.5 presents more advanced security protocols that would mitigate consumers against unfavorable situations. These include among others, Failed Authentication Lock. When a person tries to unlock your phone many times and is unsuccessful, the phone will activate a lock - further actions will not be possible, and it will help to protect against unauthorised access. This provides an extra high degree of security, particularly when the equipment gets misplaced or stolen.

The update, in general, enhances the overall theft protection and data security, which makes it more difficult to compromise security and steal sensitive data by unauthorised individuals. These new protections can provide peace of mind to users who are worried about their privacy - or those that place valuable information on their phones.

Compatible devices

OneUI 8.5 beta is available at present on:

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25 Plus

Galaxy S25 Ultra

At this point, users on the S25 FE and S25 Edge are not eligible in the beta. The update is available on the Samsung Members application, and going forward, Samsung should make more vehicles compatible with the update.

Future outlook

The consumers of older models are not eligible yet hence, the advantages are restricted to the newer device consumers. To Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and S25 Edge users, or to older phones, it could be wise to wait until it is stable-rolled out or officially announced by Samsung before anticipating the same upgrades.

OneUI 8.5 provides a more enjoyable, more secure and more productive experience to users of eligible devices. The augmented photo edit, cross- devices connectivity, and the upgrades in security make it worth upgrading to an individual who wants to make the most out of his/her Galaxy device.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.