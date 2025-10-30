Samsung Tri-Fold phone may launch soon: All details!

Samsung is about to introduce its first tri-fold product and this will potentially change the existing foldable smartphone segment. Industry observers feel that this innovation has the potential of redefining the concept of mobility, multitasking and display technology. The chief of Samsung mobile division, TM Roh, has said that the company is currently at its last phases of development of its first tri-fold device, which may be released by the end of the year 2025. To tech enthusiasts and people in the field who are tracking the development of smart devices, this release will signify a turning point in the approach of Samsung to challenge the constraints of form and design in the high-quality mobile engineering. The Samsung Tri-Fold phone is at its last phase of development and will come out by the end of 2025.

Samsung Tri-Fold phone: First public Display at APEC side event

Samsung recently made a debut of such a tri-fold handset in prototype at the K-Tech Showcase in Gyeongju, South Korea, an event that coincided with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The outlets like Wccftech and The Korea Herald claim that the device has two inward-folds and a large continuous display that is expected to be around 10-inches when completely unfolded.

Samsung Tri-Fold phone: Three panels, dual hinges

As opposed to previous foldables, which used a single hinge, the tri-fold format of Samsung uses two hinges- forming three parts of the connected displays. When unrolled it looks like a little tablet. The fold is inwards on both sides (a so-called G-shape) instead of outwards, according to leaks, images, which again is in contrast to competitors like the Mate XT by Huawei.

To Samsung, this tri-fold device is not merely a sham. It is a development of its foldable platform-shifting to three panel models. With a tri-fold phone, Samsung has the opportunity to take the lead in the foldable displays, hinge and innovation in phones again. The timing late 2025 is also placed ahead of other possible entrants in the segment.

Samsung Tri-Fold phone: Indian buyers should watch out!

To the Indian market, the development is interesting with certain conditions. To begin with, the prices will be very premium. In India with import taxes and charges the end cost might be quite high upto Rs2 lakh. Second, the geographical region can be restricted first to Asia (Korea, China, Taiwan, Singapore) and not India or the US first.

Also, it will be important on durability, software optimisation in three-panel folding, battery life and purposeful use-cases. An unfolding phone to a tablet size is an exciting prospect, but unless the software and hardware are fully compatible to multitask and survive, then it could be a niche product.

Final thoughts

The tri-fold phone by Samsung is coming out to be a bold statement. The sign of a future with smarter phones is that they will develop more like a tablet without having to carry two phones. It may be a breakthrough to techno savvy Indian users who are inspired by innovation. Simultaneously, consumers who are intending to purchase early ought to evaluate the compatibility of the form-factor and cost to their real-world requirements. The gadget will probably be released in late 2025 and its release would be the next phase of foldable smartphones.

