Samsung Galaxy Tri-Fold Smartphone launch_ Galaxy Unpacked event coming soon!

With their first tri-fold smartphone, Samsung will certainly be causing a stir in the tri-fold phone market. As per the recent leaks, this new device may debut alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event that will take place on July 9. This is all you need to know about Samsung Galaxy tri-fold phone, what it can have in terms of features, its estimated price and what this may signify in terms of the future of the foldable smartphones. Read further to know all about the Samsung Galaxy Tri-Fold Smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Tri-Fold Phone: Unveiling at Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung Galaxy tri-fold phone, which may be named Galaxy G Fold, is rumoured to be announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Such a step would make Samsung one of the leaders in the growing foldable smartphone market, breaking the boundaries with a triple fold panel. Although the official launch might occur in July, the tri-fold phone is set to be released to the market in the latter half of the year, and it might be expected in October.

Samsung Galaxy Tri-Fold Smartphone: Price and Availability

Leaked reports suggest that the Samsung tri-fold phone price could exceed 3,000 dollars (around Rs 2.56 lakh), positioning it as a true ultra-premium device. It will be launched in Q3 2025, and first availability can be limited to a set of countries. The price places the tri-fold phone directly against such models as the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate, which was the first commercially available tri-fold phone on the market.

Next-Gen Foldable Phone features: Triple folding display and silicon-carbon battery

Samsung is a leader in foldable phone development, and it has since debuted its concepts such as the Flex Slidable, Flex S, and Flex G panels. The Galaxy tri-fold smartphone is rumoured to feature a unique triple folding display, offering users a tablet-sized screen that folds down to a compact form. Silicon-carbon battery may also be another highlight, which allegedly provides a longer lasting battery and better power efficiency than conventional lithium-ion ones.

Feature Samsung Galaxy Tri-Fold Smartphone (Expected) Display Triple folding AMOLED display (tablet-sized when unfolded) Folding Mechanism Tri-fold (three folding panels) Processor Latest Snapdragon/Exynos flagship (to be confirmed) RAM & Storage Premium options (likely 12GB/16GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage) Battery Silicon-carbon battery (improved efficiency, capacity TBA) Operating System Android 15 with One UI (expected) Camera Setup Multi-lens flagship camera system (details TBA) Build Quality Ultra-premium materials, possibly metal and Gorilla Glass Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C Special Features Flex Mode, Multi-Window, S Pen support (rumored) Price Above $3,000 (approx. Rs. 2.56 lakh) Availability Limited to select countries at launch Launch Timeline Unveiling: July 9, 2025 (Galaxy Unpacked); Sale: October 2025 Competing Model Huawei Mate XT Ultimate

Note: Specifications are based on leaks and may change at official launch.

Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and more at Galaxy Unpacked

The Galaxy Unpacked event will also see the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung’s latest generation of foldable smartphones. In addition to them, there is also the gaming Galaxy Watch 8 company, which ought to be announced as well, continuing to widen Samsung wearable eco-system. And the company can even make some teases about its next Android XR headset (Project Moohan) and sophisticated AR glasses, which indicate its intentions to be next-gen mobile and wearable tech.

What does this mean for foldable smartphone fans?

To those users seeking the excellent foldable phones, the launch of Samsung tri-fold phone seems to be a giant leap. Samsung is set to turn the game around in the arena of foldable phones with its new triple folding display device, high-end manufacturing quality, and superior battery tech. Whether you are planning an upgrade or are interested in using the future of mobile tech, be on the lookout on July 9 when the Galaxy Unpacked event reveals its official information.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.