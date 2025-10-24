Top 5 budget smartphones under Rs15000: Best features and value for money

The smartphones that are below the price of Rs15000 have proved to be a wise option among the users who are not looking to spend a lot of money but require a reliable device, which can be used on a regular basis. Such devices as the Infinix Note 50s, iQOO Z10x, Tecno Pova 7, Oppo K13, and Honor X7C include impressive displays, strong batteries, and cameras, which in the past were only available in more expensive models. Their affordable prices provide the opportunity to have a comfortable multitasking experience, bright screens, and reliable battery duration without the fear of paying a huge amount of money to repair or replace their devices in case of any malfunctions.

There are times you lose your phone in your pocket, your phone has a broken screen in the course of your daily activities, or you lose a phone to thieves, but with these value-filled options, the cost will be much closer. Here is a list of budget smartphones under Rs15000 that allows you to enjoy the best of the modern technology and at an affordable price.

Top 5 budget smartphones under Rs15000

iQOO Z10x

Infinix Note 50s

Oppo K13

Tecno Pova 7

Honor X7C

iQOO Z10x: All-rounder with power and longevity

The first phone on our list of budget smartphones under Rs15000 is the iQooZ10x.

FHD + IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, 1050 nits brightness, 6.72-inch.

Dimensity 7300 processor, up to 8GB RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage to load apps faster.

50MP front and 2MP depth, 8MP front camera.

44W fast charging, 6500mAh battery.

The enormous battery is also good with the heavy users and mobile gamers as it can sustain them through long gaming hours. The refresh rate is high making the scrolling and playing the game smoother. iQOO Z10x is perfect for college students attending online classes and gaming after hours.

Infinix Note 50s: Balanced performance and stylish

The second phone on our list of budget smartphones under Rs15000 is the Infinix Note 50s.

Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display, 144Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits peak brightness to make the most of it.

Dual rear camera 64MP (Sony IMX682), 13MP selfie camera.

MediaTek Ultimate processor Dimensity 7300, Mali-G615 MC2.

8GB RAM, up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage

5.50Ah battery 45 w fast charging and 10 w reverse wireless charging.

The high-refresh rate AMOLED display is ideal to the binge-watcher, as it gives the experience of being immersed in either games or movies. The huge battery makes it be used throughout the day. Among those who enjoy selfies, the front camera is superior to most of the competitors within the same price bracket.





Oppo K13: Huge battery

The third phone on our list of budget smartphones under Rs15000 is the Oppo K13.

FHD+ AMOLED screen, with 120Hz refresh rate, and 1200 nits brightness.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1.

50 MP 2 rear camera, 16 MP front camera.

Huge 7,000mAh battery, 80W quick charging.

The large battery will also allow power users and heavy travelers to use it over an extra-long usage without worrying about its performance. The AMOLED screen gives bright colours even in the sunlight and so it is ideal with photographers and vloggers.

Tecno Pova 7: High refresh rate, value for money

The fourth phone on our list of budget smartphones under Rs15000 is the Tecno Pova 7.

FHD+ 6.78-inch LCD screen, up to 900 nits brightness, 144Hz refresh.

Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, up to 8GB RAM

Fast multitasking storage with UFS 2.2.

13MP selfie shooter and 50MP main camera.

The high refresh rate, as well as a stable camera set is the strongest point of the buyers who are concerned with the in-fluidity of browsing and social media usage. The phone also has a good main camera of 50MP and a front camera of 13MP which gives good quality of photos during day-to-day photography. The high refresh rate, long battery life coupled with the consistent performance makes the Tecno Pova 7 a smartphone to consider when an individual wants to have a durable phone that can serve in daily activities without any inconvenience.







Honor X7C: Big screen, all-day battery

The fifth phone on our list of budget smartphones under Rs15000 is the Honor X7C.

6.8-inch FHD+ TFT LCD, 120Hz maximum refresh, 850 nits brightness.

MagicOS 8, Android 14

50MP dual rear camera, 5MP front

35W fast charging 5,200mAh battery.

Streaming and multitasking Honor X7C has a large screen, a battery that lasts a day, and those who prefer to spend their time online or make video calls will have it. The phone has a 6.8-inch Full HD+ TFT LCD display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum of 850 nits brightness, which guarantees sharp and adaptable images and accurate colouring of the screen when you are watching a video or moving between applications. It runs on Android 14 with MagicOS 8, which is smooth and capable of managing everyday use. The 50MP dual rear camera and 5MP front camera provide average quality of photography, which is why it is a good option in the cases of the casual photography and video calls.

Every item in the list comes with something unique: AMOLED displays to capture bright colours, large batteries to go on long walks or play games, a good camera to make memorable selfies, and stable processors to multitask to its advantage. Be it a student, professional, content creator or simply someone who needs a reliable phone to be used in their daily life, these phones demonstrate that you do not need to spend a lot of money to enjoy the high-end features in 2025.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.