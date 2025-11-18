The upcoming December 2025 should be a month of numerous interesting smartphone releases as companies are planning end-of-the-year flagships and worldwide launches. Some of the launches are expected, whereas the others are anticipated as per viable leaks and industry pattern. Here is a list of expected Upcoming smartphones in December 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

The Galaxy S26 series is the next flagship line of Samsung products and it is highly anticipated that the company will tease the product in December, and then launch it in the usual manner, at the beginning of the year.

Reports show that Samsung will adopt a dual chip strategy, where 75% of the S26 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and remaining units will be powered by Exynos 2600. As it is being reported, Samsung can delay the announcement and introduce the lineup during its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, 2026, in San Francisco. As per pricing leaks, Galaxy S26+ can be sold in India at approximately Rs 99999, and Galaxy S26 Ultra can begin at approximately Rs 134999. It is believed that the normal Galaxy S26 will be priced at around Rs 79999.

iQOO 15 Series (Global variants possible)

The iQOO 15 series has already been featured by its launch in China. The entry-level product has been published in certifications and benchmark databases, substantiating the utilisation of Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (in an undervalued variant) and high priority in cooling and gaming.

Though iQOO has not officially confirmed that it is going to roll out the global launch, industry reports indicate that a December rollout is an option.



Vivo X300 Series

Vivo has also officially declared its new generation x series, the Vivo X300 5G and the X300 Pro 5G to be launched in India. It will roll out the flagship line in the beginning of the next month, equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and high camera specifications. Besides significant refinements, Vivo is also leaving FunTouch OS behind in favour of Origin OS to provide the user experience. It will have a lineup featuring:

The Dimensity 9500 chipset of MediaTek.

The state-of-the-art computational photography.

An effective portrait photographing system.

OnePlus Turbo Series

OnePlus is also in the process of developing a new phone known as the Oneplus Turbo series, aimed at performance-oriented people and gamers. The device is expected to have:

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 or 8 Gen 4

A cooling design that is performance based.

A 6.7-inch OLED panel

As reported by SmartPrix, the OnePlus Turbo is already under testing in India. Provided that the plans of the company are aligned, it is reported to be introduced into the country within the next two months. Nevertheless, it is yet to be officially launched.

Realme GT 9

Realme has a history of launching its GT flagship towards the end of the year.

It is rumoured that the Realme GT 9 can be released with:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

AMOLED display with a lot of refresh.

Fast charging beyond 100W

But at this point, the lack of reliable sources of a December 2025 release does not imply anything but we can assume that the phone might be released in the nearest future.

December 2025 is also looking to be a month that is more about global launches and teasers than flagship releases. The most likely events to take place are the Samsung Galaxy S26 teasers and a potential global expansion of the iQOO 15 series. Others such as the OnePlus Turbo, Realme GT 9 etc. are all in the category of just rumours that appear believable. This list will change over time, as additional certifications, leaks, and announcements are made.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.