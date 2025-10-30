Vivo skips the S40 for the Vivo S50 Series: What could be the reason?

Vivo is making a reverse move in its smartphone portfolio. The brand is not launching the S40 series but instead directly proceeds to Vivo S50 and S50 Pro Mini. Recent leaks show thrilling improvements in design, display, and performance - what is intriguing however is why Vivo did not even release S40. The solution is a combination of Chinese superstition and clever marketing plan that may provide Vivo with the competitive advantage in the Chinese smartphone market. Here is why did Vivo jump over the S40 series.

Advertisment

Why did Vivo jump over the S40 series?

The Chinese believe that the 4 is a bad omen since the word sounds more like death than the former. This superstition has impacted naming with regard to buildings, as in buildings lacking the fourth floor and smartphone brands that are completely avoiding the number.

Bypassing the S40 line, Vivo will fit into this cultural sensitivity, and also take advantage of the fact that the cultural sensitivity allows the company to symbolically draw a new line around its midrange series. An unbroken jump to the S50 family, that is, evolution, innovation and progress.

Vivo S50 Series: Design & display

Its next Vivo S50 Pro Mini is said to retain its 6.31-inch flat OLED screen, but the normal S50 is likely to reduce slightly to 6.59 inches, compared to 6.67 inches of the S30. They will both have a resolution of 1.5K, which will provide clear pictures and high-quality reproduction of colours.

Advertisment

Interestingly, Vivo could add a metal frame in S50- an improvement that would give it a touch of class that is not commonly found in this price range. Together with the small size, the S50 product range appears to be aimed at the audience that desires flagship looks but not large sizes.

Vivo S50 Series: Camera power

The Vivo S50 could include a 4P telephoto lens (assuming the tipster is a reliable Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station), which would provide flagship-focused zoom to the mid-price bracket. Assuming it is true would put Vivo among the very few brands that have an advanced optical zoom in a non-flagship phone.

The S50 Pro Mini also happens to have a smaller footprint but is rumored to have the best camera hardware, and as such, establishes it as a compact powerhouse to photography enthusiasts and creators alike.

Advertisment

Vivo S50 Series: Performance

It is expected that the Vivo S50 Pro Mini will be introduced with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, a chipset that can perform precisely at the level of AI performance and efficiency and 5G features. Combined with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint technology and better thermal management, users will enjoy the swift and responsive performance that is fit to be used to play games, multitask, and create content. This transition one more increases the dependence of Vivo on high-quality silicon by MediaTek, which is now on par with the Snapdragon 8 series of Qualcomm in real-life applications.

Vivo S50 Series: Launch

There are indications of a November release in China with the Vivo S50 series facing off with the Oppo Reno 15 and Honor 500 series. However, Vivo has a different angle, it is not competing with the largest battery or the most outrageous AI boast. Rather it is concentrating on high-end manufacturing, flagship quality cameras, and cultural narrative- this would be attractive to style-conscious tech-savvy customers.

A cultural strategy that works for Vivo S50 Series

Not taking the S40 is not mere superstition, it is excellent psychology. Vivo is demonstrating sensitivity to its local market but covertly repositioning the S-series as being more aspirational. It is a culturally conscious move that makes it stand out in an era where the majority of smartphone releases are predictable. The Vivo S50 and S50 Pro Mini may then not only be new models but may be the one to revolutionise the balance of brands of innovation, culture and consumer confidence.

Advertisment

The S50 series of Vivo is not simply a case of upgrading the numbers. It is a tactical jump based on cultural smartness and design progress, foaming at the mouth of whither the midpoint smartphone market should turn next, premium functionality, miniaturisation, and intelligent narrative all bundled into the same line of devices.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.