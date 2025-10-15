Vivo X300 series: Features, specifications, price and availability

On Monday, Vivo X300 series was introduced in China. The flagship Vivo smartphone product range consists of Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. Vivo X300 series is a new milestone in the history of Vivo as it upgrades its game to high specifications, advanced camera technology, and sophisticated design. These smart phones combine polished shapes with some of the best features which appeal to both the photography lovers and the performance lovers. The X300 series comes with the latest MediaTek chipset under the hood, ultra-smooth displays, and extraordinary camera arrangements, developed in cooperation with the industry giants, and is thus a premium user experience that will shine in the flooded market. The Vivo X300 series is expected to impress whether you are a tech enthusiast who wants to experience speed or a creative person who wants the best in imaging. Read further to know about the Vivo X300 series.

Advertisment

Vivo X300 Pro: Features and specifications

Vivo X300 Pro has a 1.5K (2,800x1,216 pixels) 6.78-inch flat BOE Q10+ LTP OLED display with circular polarization 2.0 and 120Hz refresh rate. It is driven by MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, and the internal storage is UFS 4.1 and LPDDR5x RAM. The device is pre-equipped with OriginOS 6 that is Android-based 16.

The camera setup of the Vivo X300 Pro consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor of Sony LYT-828 with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter of Sony JN1, and 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with OIS. It can also use the optional Zeiss 2.35x teleconverter as a telephoto. This Zeiss camera system has V3+ and Vs1 imaging chip that provides post- and pre-processing, respectively. The front camera of the phone is a 50 megapixel Samsung JN1 selfie camera.

Vivo X300 Pro is powered with a 6,510mAh battery that supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. It has also an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner to enhance security. Other features fitted to the device are dual speakers, the X-series largest x-axis linear motor, Action Button, signal amplifier chip and four Wi-Fi boosters. It has Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C connection. The IP68 water and dust rating of the device is IP68. It measures 161.98x75.48x7.99mm and weighs 226g.

Advertisment

Vivo X300: Features and specifications

The entry-level Vivo X300 has identical chipset, operating system, design, connectivity and protection to the X300 Pro. This is the base version which is 150.57x71.92x7.95mm and has a weight of 190g. Its screen is a 6.31-inch (1.5K (2,640x1,216pixels)) flat BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also charging the same specifications as the Pro model but with a smaller battery capacity of 6,040mAh.

The Vivo X300 has the same 50 megapixel front camera as the Pro model. Its back has a 200-megapixel Samsung HPB main OIS-supported sensor, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel LYT-602 periscope telephoto camera. The Zeiss-supported solution consists of a V3+ post-processing imaging chip and support of the optional 2.35x teleconverter.

Vivo X300, X300 Pro: Price and availability

Vivo X300 in China costs CNY 4,399 (around Rs. 54,700) with 12GB + 256GB, and CNY 4,699 (around Rs. 58,400) with 16GB + 256GB. The 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB models will be sold at CNY 4,999 (around about Rs. 62.100), CNY 5,299 (around about Rs. 65,900), and CNY 5,799 (around about Rs. 72,900), respectively. It comes in four colours; Free Blue, Comfortable Purple, Pure Black and Lucky Colour (Chinese).

Advertisment

In the meantime, Vivo X300 Pro is relatively cheaper in China as the 12GB + 256GB model costs CNY 5,299 (around Rs. 65,900). In the country, the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB models will cost CNY 5,999 (around Rs. 74,600) and CNY 6,699 (around Rs. 83,300), respectively. Lastly, the 16GB + 1TB Satellite Communication Edition is priced at CNY 8,299 (approximately, Rs 1,03,200). The gadget comes in four colours, which are Wilderness Brown, Simple White, Free Blue and Pure Black (translated to Chinese).





Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.