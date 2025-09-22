Vivo T Series deals on Flipkart big billion days: Lowest prices in Vivo’s history

The T series smartphones of Vivo have been quite popular among the youth. The Vivo T series deals are available on Flipkart. Users who are in need of high-quality specifications, rich displays and sleek designs without necessarily emptying the wallet. In the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Vivo is celebrating the festive season by giving all the T series phones with the lowest prices of their history, so this is the most appropriate moment to upgrade or get a new smartphone as a present.

Vivo T Series: Flipkart big billion days

The Grand Sale -Big Billion Days sale is starting on September 23, and the individuals who are members of the Flipkart Plus and BLACK will have early access to the sale on September 22. Vivo has also set up an exclusive pre-sale of the T4 Lite and T4R models between 7 pm and 11:59 pm on September 19 to give the customer a special surprise. Customers would also enjoy good no-cost EMI schemes and immediate bank discounts of up to Rs 3,000 on different models with the help of Axis, ICICI, or HDFC bank cards.

All-time lowest prices on Vivo T Series : Model & price

Model Storage Regular Price (Rs) Bank Discount (Rs) Final Sale Price (Rs) Vivo T4 Lite 4+128GB 9,999 1,000 8,999 Vivo T4 Lite 6+128GB 10,999 1,000 9,999 Vivo T4 Lite 8+256GB 12,999 1,000 11,999 Vivo T4X 6+128GB 13,499 1,250 12,249 Vivo T4X 8+128GB 14,499 1,250 13,249 Vivo T4X 8+256GB 16,499 1,250 15,249 Vivo T4R 8+128GB 19,499 2,000 17,499 Vivo T4R 8+256GB 21,499 2,000 19,499 Vivo T4R 12+256GB 23,499 2,000 21,499 Vivo T4 5G 8+128GB 20,999 2,000 18,999 Vivo T4 5G 8+256GB 22,999 2,000 20,999 Vivo T4 5G 12+256GB 24,999 2,000 22,999 Vivo T4 Pro 8+128GB 27,999 2,500 25,499 Vivo T4 Pro 8+256GB 29,999 3,000 26,999 Vivo T4 Pro 12+256GB 31,999 3,000 28,999 Vivo T4 Ultra 8+256GB 35,999 2,000 33,999 Vivo T4 Ultra 12+256GB 37,999 2,000 35,999 Vivo T4 Ultra 12+512GB 39,999 2,000 37,999

Bank Discount is given when using special cards such as Axis, ICICI or HDFC.

The price after discount is Final Sale Price.

None of the EMI info is displayed as requested.

The lowest prices ever of Vivo T series phones in the Flipkart Big Billion Days, do not mean that it is the best time to get your preferred model.

Which Vivo T Series phone is the best?

You can choose the best Vivo phone.

T4 Lite

Has a massive 6000mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300, IP64 design, and an intelligent 50MP AI camera.

T4X

It has a battery capacity of 6500mAh, Dimensity 7300, and a military-grade robustness, which makes it a perfect choice among multitaskers.

T4R

The device is unique in terms of its AMOLED (slim quad-curved) and IP68/IP69 protection and 50MP Sony IMX882 camera.

T4 5G

It has a huge 7300mAh battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, 90W fast charge, and a superbright 5000 nits screen.

T4Pro

Offers 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS camera, 50MP 3x periscope lens, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and quad-curve AMOLED and 5000 nits.

T4 Ultra

The top model has a Sony IMX921 sensor, 50MP periscope camera (100x zoom), Dimensity 9300+ and AI tools.

The prices of the Vivo T series are minimal and the festive discounts and offers can be combined with exchange or free EMI and it is an unbeatable deal to the value hunters. It could be power or camera technology, gigantic batteries, or displays, glowing and premium, and a T series device has the solution in all cases. Vivo T series has become affordable to all budgets in the Flipkart Big Billion Days- take them early and enjoy the best offers and be part of the celebrations.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.