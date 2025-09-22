Vivo T Series deals on Flipkart big billion days: Lowest prices in Vivo’s history

The T series smartphones of Vivo have been quite popular among the youth. The Vivo T series deals are available on Flipkart. Users who are in need of high-quality specifications, rich displays and sleek designs without necessarily emptying the wallet. In the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Vivo is celebrating the festive season by giving all the T series phones with the lowest prices of their history, so this is the most appropriate moment to upgrade or get a new smartphone as a present.
Vivo T Series: Flipkart big billion days
The Grand Sale -Big Billion Days sale is starting on September 23, and the individuals who are members of the Flipkart Plus and BLACK will have early access to the sale on September 22. Vivo has also set up an exclusive pre-sale of the T4 Lite and T4R models between 7 pm and 11:59 pm on September 19 to give the customer a special surprise. Customers would also enjoy good no-cost EMI schemes and immediate bank discounts of up to Rs 3,000 on different models with the help of Axis, ICICI, or HDFC bank cards.
All-time lowest prices on Vivo T Series: Model & price
Model
Storage
Regular Price (Rs)
Bank Discount (Rs)
Final Sale Price (Rs)
Vivo T4 Lite
4+128GB
9,999
1,000
8,999
Vivo T4 Lite
6+128GB
10,999
1,000
9,999
Vivo T4 Lite
8+256GB
12,999
1,000
11,999
Vivo T4X
6+128GB
13,499
1,250
12,249
Vivo T4X
8+128GB
14,499
1,250
13,249
Vivo T4X
8+256GB
16,499
1,250
15,249
Vivo T4R
8+128GB
19,499
2,000
17,499
Vivo T4R
8+256GB
21,499
2,000
19,499
Vivo T4R
12+256GB
23,499
2,000
21,499
Vivo T4 5G
8+128GB
20,999
2,000
18,999
Vivo T4 5G
8+256GB
22,999
2,000
20,999
Vivo T4 5G
12+256GB
24,999
2,000
22,999
Vivo T4 Pro
8+128GB
27,999
2,500
25,499
Vivo T4 Pro
8+256GB
29,999
3,000
26,999
Vivo T4 Pro
12+256GB
31,999
3,000
28,999
Vivo T4 Ultra
8+256GB
35,999
2,000
33,999
Vivo T4 Ultra
12+256GB
37,999
2,000
35,999
Vivo T4 Ultra
12+512GB
39,999
2,000
37,999
Bank Discount is given when using special cards such as Axis, ICICI or HDFC.
The price after discount is Final Sale Price.
None of the EMI info is displayed as requested.
The lowest prices ever of Vivo T series phones in the Flipkart Big Billion Days, do not mean that it is the best time to get your preferred model.
Which Vivo T Series phone is the best?
You can choose the best Vivo phone.
T4 Lite
Has a massive 6000mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300, IP64 design, and an intelligent 50MP AI camera.
T4X
It has a battery capacity of 6500mAh, Dimensity 7300, and a military-grade robustness, which makes it a perfect choice among multitaskers.
T4R
The device is unique in terms of its AMOLED (slim quad-curved) and IP68/IP69 protection and 50MP Sony IMX882 camera.
T4 5G
It has a huge 7300mAh battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, 90W fast charge, and a superbright 5000 nits screen.
T4Pro
Offers 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS camera, 50MP 3x periscope lens, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and quad-curve AMOLED and 5000 nits.
T4 Ultra
The top model has a Sony IMX921 sensor, 50MP periscope camera (100x zoom), Dimensity 9300+ and AI tools.
The prices of the Vivo T series are minimal and the festive discounts and offers can be combined with exchange or free EMI and it is an unbeatable deal to the value hunters. It could be power or camera technology, gigantic batteries, or displays, glowing and premium, and a T series device has the solution in all cases. Vivo T series has become affordable to all budgets in the Flipkart Big Billion Days- take them early and enjoy the best offers and be part of the celebrations.
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.