Vivo V60e 5G India launch date: Official details and Flipkart leak

Vivo is set to extend its V-series in India when it launches the Vivo V60e 5G, after launching the V60 Lite 5G recently. People started taking an interest in the new phone when it went briefly on Flipkart, showing its range of prices, storage options, and a few of the important features. The V60e 5G is not only going to add upgraded features, most notably in the camera department, but it is also going to be a game-changer in terms of aggressive pricing in the segment.
Indian retailers like Flipkart that are more reliable have listed the Vivo V60e 5G at a specific price and set of specifications, although at this current time, they have not opened official pre-orders and no longer have a specific date of pre-order opening. The appearance of the device on Flipkart with the displayed prices, colour options, and storage variants mean that the pre-order stage is set to occur as soon as Vivo will officially announce that it is coming to India.
Vivo V60e 5G: Variants, pricing, and early offers
There will be three versions of the Vivo V60e 5G:
8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs34999 (offers Rs28749)
8 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage: Rs36,999 (with offers)
12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs38,999 (as of offers Rs32,749)
At launch, there will be two colour options, Noble Gold and Elite Purple. According to the Flipkart preview, shoppers should anticipate further bank deals and package discounts.
Vivo V60e: Features and specifications
The highlight of the phone is the 200MP main camera with 85mm telephoto lens, which is a significant advancement in the medium-range smartphone photography. Other highlights include:
Big 6,500mAh battery and 90W fast charge.
Good IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance.
Smooth and 120Hz refresh rate OLED display (processor specifications will be announced)
Target consumers that attach importance to quality image production, games and long battery life.
Vivo V60e: Official launch date confirmed
The Vivo V60e 5G will officially be launched in India on October 7, 2025, according to several reports, and a recent price/spec listing on Flipkart. Although Vivo has not published an official press statement, both credible sources and tech tipster leaks, confirm this date.The new Vivo V60e 5G has been seen as having launched on October 7 due to the well-known tech leakers, such as Abhishek Yadav whose posts and leaks are regularly featured in social media as well as mentioned in tech news. The list on Flipkart was also credible in terms of presentation of variants, colour choices and the pricing which worked to the advantage before the announcement
As the Vivo V60e 5G will officially release in India on October 7, 2025, the photo, gaming and battery-focused consumers are highly expected. The listing leak at Flipkart has given a clear indication of what to look forward to in terms of specs, pricing, and launch offers, to make a grand entry in the under- Rs40,000 segment of the high-end market.
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.