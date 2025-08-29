Vivo X300 Series Launch: Know the upgrade with Zeiss-Backed cameras

The Vivo X300 series which includes the X300 and the X300 Pro will be launched during the next few weeks, probably in October 2025 in China, and will be launched globally soon after. Being a lover of the cameras in all the Vivo phones, I think that this line will also make Vivo strong in terms of providing excellent photography functions. The camera technology provided by Zeiss, as well as the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, promises a series that not only impresses with the performance levels but also drives mobile imaging quality to the edge.

Vivo X300 Series: Launch timeline and features

Advertisment

As per the recent leaks, and confirmed tipsters, the Vivo X300 line up will be a simplified set relative to the Vivo X200 line, with only the vanilla X300 and the Pro model. The phones will introduce the new generation of Zeiss lens coatings, and it will be the continuation of partnership between Vivo and Zeiss optics specialists in providing breathtaking image clarity and output coloring. The Pro is said to accommodate a high tech 50MP Sony LYT828 primary sensor and a 200MP Samsung sensor, and more well-endowed imaging processors such as Vivo proprietary VS1 and V3+ chip to enhance image processing and HDR.

Vivo X300 Series: Expected specifications

Specification Vivo X300 (Base) Vivo X300 Pro Display 6.3-inch AMOLED, likely curved Possibly larger, AMOLED Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500 MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Rear Camera Zeiss 50MP Sony LYT828 (main), 200MP Samsung sensor Same as base, possible enhanced telephoto Camera Features Hybrid frame-HDR, VS1 & V3+ chips Enhanced imaging with advanced algorithms Battery Around 7,000mAh Around 7,000mAh Charging Fast charging (details TBD) Fast charging (details TBD) Operating System Android (likely Android 16 with OriginOS) Android (likely Android 16 with OriginOS) Release Date October 2025 (China), later global October 2025 (China), later global Additional Features Zeiss-backed optical coatings Same, with possible enhancements

Vivo X300 Series: Enhanced camera capabilities

The confirmed 50MP Sony LYT828 sensor with Hybrid Frame HDR is likely to be a significant improvement of the image quality, especially under difficult light conditions, which Vivo has announced. The new Samsung sensor of the Pro model will include the 200MP camera, making mobile cameras more advanced to ultra-high resolution photography. Fans and photography lovers can anticipate finer detail, brighter colours, and higher dynamic range and this is further improved by imaging chips made by Vivo itself.

Advertisment

The expected October release of Vivo X300 line of phones offers great hopes to photography and performance enthusiasts. This will be a strong introduction to the Vivo brand as flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 power and Zeiss optics will produce the best camera outcomes in the smartphone market in 2025.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.