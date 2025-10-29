Vivo X300 Series_ Zoom in to another level with Zeiss extender kits on Vivo mobile

Vivo X300 series, which was recently released in China and is currently poised to be released in India will transform mobile photography with an innovative accessory that a smartphone is hardly capable of having, the Zeiss Telephoto Extender kit. This 2.35x teleconverter lens is an external lens that Zeiss specifically designed to use with the X300 and X300 Pro, which increases the optical zoom power of the camera without effect on the image quality, bringing smartphone photography to a new level. Read further to know more about the Vivo X300 series Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit exclusively for images.

Vivo X300 Series: What sets the Zeiss telephoto extender kit apart?

The Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit provides an optical magnification, unlike conventional digital zoom, which tends to compromise the clarity of the photograph, of the camera focal length, expanding the range of the X300 Pro by 85mm to 200mm and that of the standard X300 by up to 165mm. The teleconverter has a 13-element and 4-group optical design with Zeiss T* multi-layer nano-coating to provide high-quality transmission of light and minimised lens flares and sharp image fidelity. It is completely connected to the special Teleconverter Mode in Vivo that recognises the lens automatically through the NFC and adjusts the camera technology to the most successful telephoto experience.

Vivo X300 Series: Specs and imaging innovations

The Vivo X300 Pro has a triple-rear camera setup, with a Zeiss-optimised 50MP Sony LYT-828 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens, and an innovative 200MP periscope telephoto sensor. The X300 has the same architecture and features a 200MP Samsung HPB primary sensor, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP Sony periscope telephoto camera. Each of the models has a 50MP selfie camera on the front. Combining these with Vivo in-house V3+ and VS1 imaging processors and the Teleconverter Kit, the phones provide unparalleled zoom and an extreme level of clarity on cameras, even in very dark environments.

Vivo X300 Series: Level up photography for enthusiasts

Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit is an addition to the product, which opens up a new range of creative opportunities. Even with their impressive zoom (8.8x optical on the Pro and 7x on the regular model) photographers are able to obtain amazing levels of zoom without the image quality deteriorating- a very important quality when one is involved in capturing distant landscapes, wildlife, or capturing candid shots. In real-life tests, the kit is seen to maintain color, detailing, and sharpness over zoom ranges, competing against standalone cameras. In addition, the fact that the photography of professional quality is possible in a smartphone due to the convenience of an easily attached and automatically identified lens.

Vivo X300 Series: Launch and availability

Coming to certification platforms such as BIS, the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro are expected to be launched in India within the nearest future, most probably at the beginning of December 2025. Indian versions are also said to be equipped with Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit, and this will make the country one of the first to provide this technology outside of China. Although the number of specs is mostly similar to the Chinese models, there might be minor adjustments made depending on the demands of the region. Using the Dimensity 9500 chipset to drive the series and complex software integration via OriginOS 6, Vivo is making the X300 series a leading candidate to photography enthusiasts.

Smartphone telephoto photography

Vivo X300 series reinvents the possibilities of camera phones, with Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits, which is an innovation that takes mobile zooming beyond the normal scope of mobile phones. This hardware and software combination offer a powerful combination to photography enthusiasts who want flexibility and transportability, but are interested in high-quality professional images. With the X300 series on the verge of entering the Indian market, the series is set to bring a new era where smartphones will constantly question dedicated cameras in terms of the optical capabilities and freedom of creativity.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.