Best camera smartphones under Rs 50000 in India for photography and video recording

This guide lists the best camera smartphones under Rs 50000 in India for users who want flagship-level photography without paying premium flagship prices. A smartphone with outstanding camera features that cost less than Rs50000 in India presents a lot of interesting options with renowned brands such as Oneplus, Vivo, Oppo, Realme, and Motorola. They provide powerful features in photography, day-to-day use, and crystal clear display without breaking your pocket. Be it portrait photography, video recording, or any type of content creation on social media, this price segment is an exceptional value. If you are searching for the best camera phone under Rs50000 in India, this price segment now offers telephoto lenses, large sensors and professional portrait modes. The current generation of camera phones under Rs50000 delivers features such as optical zoom, optical image stabilisation and advanced night photography.

OnePlus 15R

Oneplus 15R is the latest released smartphone which is based on Android 16 and uses OxygenOS 16 operating system and a large 6.83-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with an industry-leading 165Hz refresh rate, enabling the smoothest scrolling and gaming experience ever. The device is equipped with the most advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which will also offer flagship performance that would have been typical of models in the high-tier smartphone category.

The OnePlus 15R camera uses a Sony IMX906 sensor with optical stabilisation and supports cinematic video recording for creators. Its camera includes a 50MP primary sensor (Sony IMX906) optical image-stabilized and hybrid-stabilized sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter with cinematic video, multi-view shooting and sophisticated video zoom features. The front has a 32MP selfie camera that can capture 4K videos at 30fps. The most striking element is the large 7,400mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W charging using SuperVOOC that according to OnePlus will maintain 80 percent capacity even after four years of use. With the 12GB RAM /256GB storage available at a starting price of Rs 47999, the price used effectively is 44999, and there are bank offers available.

Vivo V60

The Vivo V60 camera system is co-engineered with Zeiss and focuses on professional portrait photography with optical zoom support. The Vivo V60 has a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and is driven by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and 16GB RAM and 512GB storage to multitask without issues. The camera department consists of a triple rear camera with 50MP main on Sony IMX766, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto with Sony IMX882 and 3x optical zoom, and 10x hybrid zoom.

The Zeiss designed mechanism has unique Biotar, Sonnar, and Planar Style Bokeh effects of making the professional portraits in various focal lenses (50mm, 85mm, and 100mm). The front has a 50Mp selfie camera with 92-degree ultra-wides and autofocus. The device has a hefty 6,500mAh battery and can fast charge up to 90W and has a comprehensive IP68 and IP69 dust and waterproof rating. Vivo V60 in India costs Rs 32,700 with 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM/ 512GB costs approximately Rs 36,999.

Oppo Reno15

On January 8, 2026, the Oppo Reno15 was released in India, with a 6.32-inch AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate and powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset. The triple rear camera system is topped by an amazing 200MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and OIS. This layout is not only outstanding in detail resolution, but it has a useful focal range coverage. The 50MP front camera will have f/2.0 aperture, which will provide high-resolution selfies and video calls.

The Oppo Reno15 camera stands out with a 200MP primary sensor and a periscope telephoto lens for long-range zoom photography. Battery features are a good 6,200mAh with fast charging of 80W through USB Type-C. The device has extensive IP69 rating of dust and water resistance with submersion up to 2 meters in 30 minutes. As per the existing price, the 8GB RAM/256GB version will have a price of Rs 45,999 and 12GB RAM/256GB model will be priced at Rs 48999. It was launched on February 13 through Flipkart, Amazon and the official online shop of Oppo.

Realme 16 Pro Plus

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G was released in India on January 6, 2026, with a large AMOLED HyperGlow 6.8-inch display, which has a refresh rate of 144Hz, resolution of 1.5K and a peak brightness of 6,500 nits. Using the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and LPDDR5X RAM, Realme boasts of over 1.44 million AnTuTu scores with sustained performance due to its use of AirFlow VC cooling.

The Realme 16 Pro Plus camera delivers ultra-high-resolution photos using a 200MP Portrait Master sensor with telephoto bokeh effects. The prominent camera system includes a 200MP (first in the segment) primary sensor called Portrait Master that uses Samsung S5KHP5, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom and 8MP ultra-wide camera. The main sensor is a high-resolution, allowing the sensor to capture an exceptional detail, a large degree of flexibility in cropping, and advanced ProDepth bokeh effects in a telephoto portrait. The front camera has 50MP that is used to take selfies and supports full-focal 4K HDR video recording. The phone has a huge battery of 7,000mAh, and it supports fast charging of 80W through USB Type-C.

Durability credentials are extensive IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K- some of the most rugged in this category. The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G has a competitive price of Rs 39,999 in the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, which will be available on Flipkart and the official Realme store starting January 8, 2026.

Motorola Edge 70

On December 15, 2025, in India, the Motorola Edge 70 was released; its display was 6.7-inch Super HD with 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution and Gorilla Glass 7i. Amazingly, the phone is only 5.99mm thick and only 159 grams, one of the skinniest smartphones. It is also smooth with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB storage, which uses the UFS 3.1.

The Motorola Edge 70 camera focuses on natural colour tuning and stabilised photography in an ultra-slim body. The dual back camera features a 50MP primary with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide with 3-in-1 light sensor and the front camera is 50MP selfie. The device will have a 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W of wired fast charging and 15W of wireless charging. The durability is characterized by IP68 and IP69 ratings to provide full protection. The smartphone is sold between Rs 29,999 and 256GB of RAM priced at Rs 29,999, and an extra bank discount of 1000 is provided at Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S24 camera benefits from flagship image processing and seven years of software optimisation. The Samsung Galaxy S24 5G (Snapdragon version) is slightly older, but it is currently providing an incredible value with a price ranging around Rs 42,991 on discounts. The phone has a 6.2 inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate that uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The triple camera configuration comprises a 50MP primary sensor, 10MP telephoto and 12MP ultra-wide camera with an addition of a 12MP front-shooter. The ability of Samsung to produce computational photography and seven years of software improvements renders it a fine long-term play to the camera lovers who are interested in flagship camera reliability.

Each model in this list competes for the title of best phone for photography in India, depending on whether you prefer zoom, battery life or low-light performance. These Rs50000 camera phones serve a variety of photography tasks - including the performance-oriented nature of OnePlus and Zeiss-tuned optics Vivo to Oppo 200MP capability, the megapixel lead of Realme and the ultra-portability of Motorola. Select the best option depending on your particular needs: battery life, zoom, low-light capabilities, or brand ecosystem.

FAQ’s

Here are some frequently asked questions.

Which is the best camera phone under Rs 50,000 in India?

The OnePlus 15R, Vivo V60 and Oppo Reno15 are among the best camera phones under Rs 50,000 in India, offering optical zoom, large sensors and advanced portrait modes.

Is a 200MP camera useful on smartphones?

A 200MP camera helps capture high-detail photos and allows better cropping, especially on phones like the Oppo Reno15 and Realme 16 Pro Plus, but image processing matters more than megapixels.

Which phone under Rs 50,000 is best for portrait photography?

The Vivo V60 is best for portrait photography due to its Zeiss-tuned lenses and professional bokeh effects at different focal lengths.

Which camera phone under Rs 50,000 is best for zoom photography?

The Oppo Reno15 and Vivo V60 are best for zoom photography because they include periscope telephoto cameras with optical zoom support.

Is Samsung Galaxy S24 still good for camera performance in 2026?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S24 camera remains competitive due to strong image processing, reliable low-light performance and long-term software updates.

Which camera phone under Rs 50,000 is best for video recording?

The OnePlus 15R and Samsung Galaxy S24 are best for video recording thanks to stable 4K capture, colour accuracy and software stabilisation.

Are camera phones under Rs 50,000 good for content creators?

Yes, modern camera phones under Rs 50,000 offer optical stabilisation, high-resolution sensors and AI processing, making them suitable for YouTube, Instagram and reels.





Disclaimer:The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.