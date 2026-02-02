BGMI Female Racer Set redeem codes drop with just 10 uses per code

BGMI has dropped a fresh set of redeem codes for the Female Racer Set, setting off another familiar scramble among players. With each code limited to just 10 uses and strict redemption rules in place, timing once again decides who gets the outfit and who sees the dreaded “code expired” message.

Miss it once, and it’s gone for good

That is the simple truth behind BGMI’s latest redeem code drop. KRAFTON India has released a new batch of official redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), allowing players to unlock the Female Racer Set, a cosmetic outfit focused on character customization.

While the codes remain valid until February 28, 2026, validity does not mean availability. Most codes are expected to run out quickly, often within minutes, once their limited redemption slots are filled.

A familiar race for BGMI players

Each redeem code can be claimed by only 10 players on a first-come-first-served basis. Once that limit is reached, the code expires permanently. This approach has become standard for BGMI’s reward drops and continues to push daily logins and quick engagement.

The Female Racer Set is cosmetic-only. It does not affect weapon damage, gameplay mechanics, or matchmaking balance. Long-time players know the routine well. Newer players often learn the hard way that hesitation usually means missing out.

Official BGMI Female Racer Set redeem codes

Below is the complete list of redeem codes released by KRAFTON India. Each code works only for the first 10 successful redemptions:

IEZCZH53F36AURX6, IEZDZ673SM78CMB5, IEZEZ4D6AKB88P4H, IEZFZUKN4VEBPFKJ, IEZGZ8SGN844RBVN, IEZHZQCAB4W39X46, IEZIZPGACJGBBAPJ, IEZJZNJNHADS3CW9, IEZKZAUQGU8JDXK7, IEZLZ57V5P83UWDJ, IEZMZRHR4QSQD5CA, IEZNZX5QFNGPEHEN, IEZOZFT96M7AP3SQ, IEZPZVVXPHPSKRFA, IEZQZTGGQNSVT4FS, IEZRZU353TKG6NDM, IEZVZFGC9KAPEVA3, IEZTZ8T5XHS3QVT6, IEZUZNRFXCS5E6QP, IEZBAZ83JV6JFJUQ, IEZBBZHE3RTVK5HG, IEZBCZ3KQMAHDD9F, IEZBDZUHW89TNBRD, IEZBEZDDGTTWP8EE, IEZBFZAR9SJEDKEJ, IEZBGZEE9QW47KBG, IEZBHZDMUET6SXEU, IEZBIZKXR3ABCW8G, IEZBJZA48M3PRG8T, IEZBKZSAMAC6USRE, IEZBLZSC53SXT9X8, IEZBMZU5AXMADJEU, IEZBNZT3UBTDFTRX, IEZBOZWX6VCMQE5K, IEZBPZ7CXXFBDNA3, IEZBQZRBB65T4PFP, IEZBRZ85RVBAK364, IEZBVZU5B88BS7JE, IEZBTZUJ3GQHV86M, IEZBUZGNRCVVXDEX, IEZCAZC9FBKN4GMD, IEZCBZBQFKQ8E746, IEZCCZ86R43HAHNC, IEZCDZ7SE9XV6AQD, IEZCEZDS8B8BHV49, IEZCFZ6NVUGHG3V3, IEZCGZ9VMFDWMRHT, IEZCHZ4EEN88EGR9, IEZCIZW754VPKJVV, IEZCJZWDWRTCVJNA, IEZCKZ7AFV9RFUMW, IEZCLZ9ATUTKJWWS, IEZCMZSPA8CQ3QDG, IEZCNZPNF7K7K3KU, IEZCOZR98XDU7XPH, IEZCPZRKQV8JEH35, IEZCQZ63UBCRV3CS, IEZCRZJQ7NWT6H7W, IEZCVZFVSDAVG4JM.

Rules players should not ignore

Each BGMI account can redeem only one code per day. Guest accounts are not supported. Rewards arrive through in-game mail and must be claimed within seven days, or they expire automatically.

If a code has already reached its redemption limit, the system instantly shows a “code expired” message.

How to redeem without wasting time

Redeem codes work only on BGMI’s official website:

www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Players who redeem successfully usually keep their Character ID copied beforehand. That small step often decides whether a redemption goes through or fails.

Why cosmetic drops still matter and why speed decides everything

With BGMI crossing 240 million downloads in India, cosmetic rewards remain a key engagement lever. They let players show identity and participation without disturbing competitive balance. At the same time, BGMI’s redeem system leaves no room for delay. If you want the Female Racer Set, acting fast and sticking to official channels is essential. Wait too long, and the chance disappears entirely.

