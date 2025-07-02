Free Games Alert: Prime Gaming July 2025 Lineup

From Baldur’s Gate to TMNT Shredder’s Revenge, Prime members get 15 free PC games this month.

Free Games for Prime Members July 2025

Amazon is giving gamers 15 great reasons to stay inside in July. As part of Prime Gaming, members can grab a selection of free games, including old favorites and new indies. Whether you like tactical RPGs, stealth missions, or arcade beat ‘em ups, July 2025’s free games have got you covered.

Baldur’s Gate and KOTOR II to kick off retro RPG revival

The big one this month is Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition. This is the full version of the 1998 game that defined the genre. Developed by Beamdog, the Enhanced Edition has extra characters, a modern UI, and full mod support, so it’s a must-download for both old and new players.

Joining the Revival is Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords. After pushing the boundaries of gameplay in KOTOR, this one takes a darker and deeper step with morally ambiguous choices and haunting music. If you want to remake your Jedi and Sith past and add some extra philosophical weight, this is a must-play.

Both games will be available to download from the Amazon Games App on July 18th.

Hitman and Juarez bring the guns

Guns over swords? Hitman: Absolution lets you get back into the shoes of Agent 47. Released in 2012, this one focused on story-driven missions and cinematic flair. It divided the fans at the time, but it’s a fun sandbox of creative assassinations—and it’s free starting July 18.

Cowboy shootouts more your style? Call of Juarez and Bound in Blood drop this month too, for some gritty Western FPS action on GOG.

Indies, strategy, and pure chaos

The July lineup isn’t just nostalgia. It’s packed with quirky and innovative indie games too:

Forager (July 11): A colorful crafting and exploration game for casual sessions.

Deceive Inc. (July 3): Multiplayer stealth shooter where you play as stylish spies.

Card Shark (July 11): Cheat your way through 18th-century France in this hand-drawn adventure.

Wall World (July 18): Mine, upgrade, and defend in this sci-fi tower defense hybrid.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (July 25): Classic arcade brawling with pixel art and co-op chaos.

Each game is available on the Amazon Games App, Epic Games Store, or GOG, depending on the game.

How to get your free Prime Gaming games

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, getting these games is easy:

Go to gaming.amazon.com. Log in with your Prime account. Claim each game on its release date. Download via the required platform (Amazon Games App, Epic, or GOG).

Once claimed, the games are yours to keep even if your Prime membership ends.

What does this mean for players?

Amazon’s drop in July isn’t just about nostalgia. It is an indication that Prime Gaming is investing a lot of money into its library of content to have a service comparable to Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus. The more they can provide quality indie and premium titles to their players for no additional cost, the more it becomes a service to consider for budgets.

So, make sure you have cleared off your calendar and your hard drive, as free games this summer will be lit!

