Get unique and interesting Valorant custom crosshairs: Guide to know

With the release of Valorant patch 5.04, players now have extensive options to customize their crosshairs, leading to a variety of inventive and amusing designs. These custom crosshairs not only enhance gameplay but also bring a dose of humor to matches. We’ve compiled a list of seven entertaining and unique crosshairs that are sure to delight your teammates. You can use these crosshairs by copying the provided codes into your crosshair settings.

1. Poké Ball Crosshair

Transform your Valorant experience with the Poké Ball crosshair. Imagine capturing your foes as if you’re on a mission to "catch 'em all" rather than merely defeating them.

Code: 0;P;c;7;o;1;d;1;0t;10;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0m;1;0f;0;1t;6;1l;1;1o;5;1a;0;1f;0

2. Hashtag Crosshair

Become the talk of your team with the hashtag crosshair. Just like hashtags trend topics on social media, you'll be the trending topic among your teammates during matches.

Code: 0;P;c;7;o;1;d;1;0t;10;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0m;1;0f;0;1t;6;1l;1;1o;5;1a;0;1f;0

3. Nerd Crosshair

Designed by content creator Jioon, the nerd crosshair adds a playful touch to your game. Place it over an enemy’s face to give them a geeky look, adding a humorous element to your gameplay.

Code: 0;s;1;P;c;8;t;2;o;1;d;1;b;1;a;0.462;f;0;0t;10;0l;14;0v;0;0g;1;0o;5;0a;0.308;0f;0;1t;1;1l;6;1v;0;1g;1;1o;18;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;d;0

4. Instagram Crosshair

Show off your influencer side with the Instagram crosshair. Perfect for content creators, it’s a fun way to let your teammates know where they can check out your gameplay highlights.

Code: 0;P;c;6;h;0;d;1;z;1;0t;4;0l;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;10;1l;1;1o;5;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

5. Flappy Bird Crosshair

Pay homage to the viral Flappy Bird game with this crosshair. It evokes the memory of navigating through pipes, bringing a touch of nostalgia and fun to your matches.

Code: 0;P;c;8;u;008000FF;t;3;o;1;b;1;0t;4;0l;0;0v;18;0g;1;0o;10;0a;1;0f;0;1t;10;1l;0;1v;4;1g;1;1o;7;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

6. Xbox Crosshair

Display your console allegiance with the Xbox crosshair. It's a great way to show your support for Xbox while reminding teammates about the perks of Xbox Game Pass, such as access to all Valorant agents.

Code: 0;P;c;1;h;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1l;1;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

7. Pink Panther Crosshair

For players who enjoy a stealthy approach, the Pink Panther crosshair is an ideal choice. It reflects the character's sneaky nature, providing a fun excuse for lingering behind on attacks.

Code: 0;P;c;8;b;1;t;1;o;0.5;z;3;a;1;0t;10;0l;0;0v;3;0o;1;0a;1;0s;1;0e;1;1t;9;1l;2;1v;0;1o;3;1a;1;1s;1;1e;1;u;FC5A8D;d;1;h;0;0g;1;1g;1;0f;0;1f;0;0m;0;1m;0;0b;1;1b;1;m;1;f;0

How to use these crosshairs?

To use these fun crosshairs, follow these steps:

Copy the code of your desired crosshair.

Open Valorant and go to the settings menu.

Navigate to the crosshair settings section.

Find the option to import cross-hair profiles and paste the code.

These creative designs can add an extra layer of enjoyment to your Valorant sessions, turning every round into a unique experience. Whether you want to impress your teammates or simply have a laugh, these crosshairs are a great way to spice up your gameplay.

