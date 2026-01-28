iQOO 15 Ultra brings shoulder triggers and extreme performance to mobile gaming

The iQOO 15 Ultra is shaping up as a dedicated gaming flagship for 2026, combining hardware triggers with extreme performance tuning for competitive mobile gamers. The iQOO 15 Ultra is becoming one of the more gaming-oriented flagships of early 2026, with the higher-end model of the regular iQOO 15 and is going to be released in China shortly after the Spring Festival. Featuring dedicated controls hardware, sky-high benchmark scores, and a design that is obviously gamer-centric in its design, this is more of a phone that is designed with the players first and everything second.

Advertisment

iQOO 15 Ultra gaming phone: Shoulder triggers for console style control

Unlike standard flagships, the iQOO 15 Ultra gaming phone is built around physical controls and ultra-fast input to deliver console-like play on Android. The iQOO 15 Ultra launch is expected in China shortly after the Spring Festival, with a wider Asia rollout likely to follow later in 2026. The core of the gaming experience is new capacitive shoulder triggers that are located at the left and right sides of the phone. The iQOO 15 Ultra shoulder triggers are capacitive and fully programmable, allowing gamers to map firing, drifting or combo actions directly to the frame. They are built in such a way that your index fingers will be naturally placed on them when you hold the device horizontally as in the case of using a console controller. Since triggers are mechanical-free and touch-based, they can be activated fast and without noise and they release on-screen space as key entries are relocated to the frame. In the case of shooters, racers and action titles, such a layout may greatly enhance comfort and speed of response over extended play periods.

600Hz sampling and custom combos

iQOO is not merely throwing triggers on the show; the firm is supporting them with genuine input technology. Shoulder controls are anticipated to be able to support 600Hz sampling rate and thus they will be capable of detecting taps and presses with extremely low latency. This is particularly crucial in competitive games, which rely on a fraction of a second on whether a shot will be landed or you will get knocked out. Add to this, the triggers are conducive to mapping and customisation, and therefore users can assign a single action to a trigger or form combo shortcuts that align with their playstyle, whether that’s a jump-shot in a battle royale or a tight drift in a racing game.

Advertisment

iQOO 15 Ultra shoulder triggers: Haptics that feel like real triggers

The iQOO 15 Ultra shoulder triggers are capacitive and fully programmable, allowing gamers to map firing, drifting or combo actions directly to the frame. iQOO is combining the triggers with a powerful haptic drive provided by a linear motor to give the experience a more immersive feel. The idea is to reproduce the tactile feeling of physical triggers on a controller, as opposed to the same on older phones, which is flat and generic buzz. Such an extra click-y feel can also be more intuitive when aiming, shooting and skills are activated, as it does to players with a background of either console or PC. It also assists in keeping gaming buttons and real-life taps and swipes apart to further establish the Ultra as a gaming device.

Leaked iQOO 15 Ultra specifications: Benchmark numbers built for high-FPS titles

Leaked iQOO 15 Ultra specifications highlight shoulder triggers, ultra-fast touch sampling and a performance profile aimed at sustained high-FPS gaming. The iQOO 15 Ultra also has an open-hood with an evident design that aims to enhance the highest level of performance. Their internal testing, which was also done by the product team, gave the phone a rating of 4,518,403 points on AnTuTu, 1,322,001 on CPU and 1,594,848 on GPU. Though the real-world performance may be different in relation to the lab scores, those numbers suggest that there is enough overhead so that they can execute current AAA mobile games at high frame rates with fully saturated graphics. Together with the trigger system and haptics, that makes the Ultra a good contender among players who are concerned about both frame rate and the required precision of the control. With record benchmark scores, iQOO 15 Ultra performance is tuned for stable frame rates in demanding titles like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty Mobile.

Advertisment

Futuristic colours for a gaming identity

The iQOO 15 Ultra launch is expected in China shortly after the Spring Festival, with a wider Asia rollout likely to follow later in 2026. On the visual front, the iQOO 15 Ultra will be leaning on its gamer DNA, with two established colour choices 2077 Black and 2049 Silver. Both names create a futuristic, science-fiction vibe, which matches the phone in terms of positioning as performance-focused and tech-intensive flagship. The shoulder triggers combined with the ultra-fast input, tuned haptics and the high-end performance make the iQOO 15 Ultra one of the most promising upcoming devices to consider, as long as gamers are interested in upgrading their device in early 2026. With record benchmark scores, iQOO 15 Ultra performance is tuned for stable frame rates in demanding titles like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty Mobile. As a gaming phone 2026 contender, the iQOO 15 Ultra focuses on physical controls and latency reduction rather than camera-first design.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.