iQOO 15 pre-bookings begin in India_ First iQOO phone in India to come with an Origin OS 6

The iQOO 15 pre-booking in India officially commences and is the debut of the next generation flagship smartphone of the brand before its release on November 26.The device will come equipped with several innovative additions, such as a Samsung 2K M14 LED OLED display, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5 chipset, the Origin OS6 operating system of Android16, a 7,000 mAh battery, and a 50MP triple rear camera module.Amazon and iQOO India e-store have live pre-bookings.

Advertisment

iQOO 15 Priority pass: What’s included

Pre-bookers of iQOO 15 will also be offered a Priority Pass that will give them exclusive access to a pair of iQOO TWS1e earbuds and another 12-month extended warranty.The offer will take place within a time frame and first-first serve basis and therefore early bookings are a good idea to those who want to enjoy value-added services.

iQOO 15: Price and launch offers

The price of iQOO 15 will range between Rs65,000 and Rs70,000, including the launch offers.The high-end16 GB RAM and512 GB version is said to cost Rs72,999 whereas the12 GB/256 GB will likely begin at Rs64,999 with prices lowered through bank offers and promotions.

iQOO 15: Upgrades and features

The iQOO 15 has a 6.85- inch Samsung 2K M14 LED OLED with its peak brightness of 2,600 nits, Dolby vision and triple ambient light sensors to provide the best display of any setting.It has the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5 chipset with LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, UFS4.1 storage, along with iQOO Supercomputing Chip Q3 that provides superior gaming and multitasking capabilities under the hood.

Advertisment

Another advantage of the device is its powerful thermal management system which has an 8,000 sq mm single-layer vapour chamber, which keeps the phone cool even when it is being used intensively.It will become the first iQOO phone in India to come with an Origin OS6 which is based on Android 16 and will have five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches.

iQOO 15: Camera and battery

The iQOO 15 has a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, 50MP IMX882 periscope-based telephoto with 3x zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide camera.The front is a 32MP sensor which is optimal in terms of excellent selfies and video calls.The battery has 100W wired and 40W wireless charging, which is supported by a 7,000 mAh battery and can last long and recharge fast.

iQOO 15 will be a powerful competitor on the Indian flagship market with its combination of high-end hardware, new-edge software, and unique pre-booking deals.It is competitively priced, performs well, and is future-proof, which makes it appealing to both tech enthusiasts and power users.

Advertisment



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.