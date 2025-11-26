iQOO 15 lands in India and gamers can’t believe the power it packs

iQOO 15 has been launched in India and has the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, 7,000 mAh of battery capacity, and a 6.85-inch 2K OLED display. The starting price of the iQOO 15 is Rs 72,999, and sales will officially start on December 1st. Those who purchase the smartphone during the promotional period will have a chance to take advantage of discount offers, effectively reducing the total cost of the smartphone.

A flagship built for speed and everyday use

iQOO 15 has been launched in India as a premium device that bridges gaming phones and daily-use flagships. The iQOO 15 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, along with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The postable variant has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

iQOO 15 has been marketed to customers that want a fast phone and long-lasting battery without reaching the one lakh price range.

Big OLED display with high brightness

The iQOO 15 features a 6.85-inch 2K Samsung M14 OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and an adaptive refresh rate of 144 Hz. The iQOO 15's device has a high brightness mode supporting 2600 nits and Dolby Vision support. Furthermore, the device also has an Ultra-thin Pulse Lighting Dimming (PWM) system, providing protection against flickering when using the device at low brightness levels.



As a result of this upgrade, the display of the iQOO 15 is brighter and more responsive than previous models.

Cooling and esports performance improved

iQOO has focused on stability under load. The device has an 8K vapor chamber that covers the heat zones of the chipset and battery area. The SuperComputing Q44 chip also optimizes game performance.

For esports players and mobile gamers, this combination means smoother gameplay, better temperature control, and less throttling during long hours. A 144 Hz display and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset mean steady frame rates, and a 7,000 mAh battery means you can play for hours without having to charge often. This is a practical choice for players who want performance in competitive games.

Triple 50MP cameras with improved zoom

iQOO 15 has a triple 50MP camera. The main Sony IMX921 sensor has optical image stabilization. It is accompanied by a 3x periscope telephoto lens and an ultra-wide camera, both 50MP. The telephoto setup is tuned for better results between 3x and 5x; software helps in 10x shots.

The 32MP front camera supports 4K 60fps video, which is good for vloggers and streamers.

Long-lasting battery with fast charging options

The 7,000 mAh silicon-anode battery is one of the biggest in this segment. It supports 100W wired charging, 40W wireless charging, reverse wired charging, and bypass charging. OriginOS 6, based on Android 16, is preinstalled and has a Battery Life Extender mode that restores your last active app when you shut down.

Pricing and availability

The iQOO 15 will come in two colors:

Legend: a white version with the tricolored logo on the back of the phone, which is made from glass.

a white version with the tricolored logo on the back of the phone, which is made from glass. Alpha: a black version in a matte finish.

The official pricing is as follows:

12GB RAM + 256GB = ₹72999

16GB RAM + 512GB = ₹79999

The launch offers include a discount through a bank of ₹7000 along with a ₹1000 coupon, making the introductory price of the iQOO 15 base model ₹64999. For customers buying with a priority pass, they can purchase the phone from November 27th at 12pm, while general sales of the device will start December 1st via shipping from Amazon, iQOO website, and all vivo retail stores.

