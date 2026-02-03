Redmi Turbo 5 Max sets new battery record with 9000mAh capacity

The Redmi Turbo 5 series launch in China introduces two performance-focused smartphones built around record-breaking battery capacity and flagship-grade processors. Officially, Xiaomi has released the Redmi Turbo 5 series in China on January 29, 2026, which offers a pair of performance-focused smartphones with a more developed emphasis on longer power and great battery life. Although, on the same date, India received Redmi Note 15 Pro series, the Turbo 5 models are not yet distributed in any other country but China.

Advertisment

The highlight of the lineup is the Redmi Turbo 5 Max 9000mAh battery, which is the largest battery ever seen on a Redmi smartphone. Such a mix makes the device a sub-flagship powerhouse with the ability to provide a battery life of a full day even under heavy use. The smaller Turbo 5 has a bigger battery of 7,560mAh and an impressive Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor which is smaller, but still very impressive. The Redmi Turbo 5 Max is powered by the new Dimensity 9500s chipset, positioning it as a sub-flagship rival to Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 phones.

Redmi Turbo 5 China price

The Redmi Turbo 5 China price starts at CNY 1,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Redmi Turbo 5- The basic 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model begin at CNY 1,999 (around 26,500 rupees). The 12GB+512GB and the 16GB+256GB models will cost the same at CNY 2,599 (around Rs 34,000) and CNY 2,899 (around Rs 38,000), respectively. The color is available in white, black, blue and mint green variants.

The basic 12GB+256GB variant of Turbo 5 Max would cost CNY 2499 (approximately 33,000 in rupees). It is CNY 2,799 (Rs 37,000) in the 16GB+256GB version and CNY 2999 (Rs 40,000) in the 12GB+512GB. The highest end 16GB+512GB costs CNY 3,299 (around Rs 44,000). The Max is also the first of its kind to have an orange option that is inspired by the high-end flagship looks.

Advertisment

Turbo 5 Max: Specifications

Key Redmi Turbo 5 specifications include a 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, fast charging support and HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. The Turbo 5 max has a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution (1,280x2,772 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate and a phenomenal peak brightness of 3,500 nits. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset which is made on 3nm process and has an octa-core architecture with one Cortex-X925 core with a clock of 3.73GHz with an AnTuTu benchmark score of more than 3.24 million points. This makes it a direct rival to those powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 with better efficiency.

The chipset will be combined with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The camera configuration is a 50 megapixel Light Fusion 600 main sensor containing optical image stabilisation, an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 20 megapixel front facing camera.

The key characteristic is the 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 100W wired fast charge and 27W reverse wired fast charge which essentially doubles up to be a portable power bank. The Redmi Turbo 5 Max battery supports 100W fast charging and reverse wired charging, allowing it to double as a power bank. The credentials regarding durability are wide-range IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K dust and water-resistance ratings.

Advertisment

Standard Turbo 5: Balanced mid-range champion

With a flagship-grade chipset, large vapour chamber cooling and high refresh rate display, the device is positioned as a Redmi Turbo 5 gaming phone for long sessions. Redmi Turbo 5 comes in a standard size of 157.53 x 75.19 x 8.18mm and is around 204g, which is smaller than Redmi Max.

The Redmi Turbo 5 AMOLED display offers 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,500 nits.

The camera features are 50MP of the main camera using Sony IMX882 but has 8MP ultra-wide camera and the front camera uses 20MP to capture selfie photos. The battery is 7,560mAh, with 100W wired charge and 27W reverse wired charge, giving it a long usage time between charges. The two are both based on HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16 and have high thermal performance through 3D ice-sealed vapor chambers.

Advertisment

India launch prospects under POCO branding

Although Xiaomi has not confirmed a Redmi Turbo 5 India launch, past rebranding patterns suggest it could arrive in the country under POCO branding. It is expected that the Turbo 5 Max will be launched as POCO X8 Pro Max whereas the entry-level model will be called POCO X8 Pro. But it has been reported that the international versions could have lower battery capacities, possibly 8500mAh on the max and 6000-6500mAh on the regular model, to be legally able to ship globally and to suit the tastes of the regional markets.

The Turbo 5 Max is expected to debut internationally as the POCO X8 Pro Max, with a possible POCO X8 Pro India launch in early 2026. Projected time of India release will be between February and March 2026 which will make these devices an interesting choice to users who value longer battery life and prolonged gaming ability.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.