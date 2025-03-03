Tech Update of the Day: Lenovo Debuts Hybrid AI, World’s Thinnest Smartphone, COLORFUL X15 XS: $699 Gaming Powerhouse!

-> Lenovo Debuts Hybrid AI Innovations at MWC 2025
March 2, 2025. Lenovo kicked off MWC 2025 with a keynote on the future of AI, where they talked about combining AI-enabled devices and solutions to boost productivity, creativity, and business capability.
They showed off AI models from their ThinkPad and ThinkBook ranges and the Yoga Solar PC Concept with solar integrations and Smart Connect 2.0 bridging different digital ecosystems. Lenovo AI is now a personal AI agent on its own, which is the latest move to further democratize AI.
ThinkEdge SE100 is an edge inference Lenovo AI platform.
-> Tecno Spark Slim: Redefining Thin at MWC 2025
Tecno has just released the world’s slimmest phone—Tecno Spark Slim—5.75 mm thin with a 5200 mAh big battery. It has a 6.78” 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits brightness so you can view perfectly. It has a 50MP dual rear camera and a 13MP front camera for photography enthusiasts. It’s made of stainless steel and recycled aluminum for durability and longevity. Fast charging with 45W will match the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone 17 Slim. For more Read Here.
-> COLORFUL X15 XS: Power-Packed Gaming for Just $699!
Mumbai, India, Feb 8, 2025 - Colorful Technology is thrilled to announce the launch of COLORFUL X15 XS (2025), the most value-for-money gaming laptop with such powerful specs inside. Starting at $699, it comes with an Intel 12th Gen Core i5-12500H CPU, an NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD for smooth multitasking to satisfy all your gaming needs.
The X15 XS has a great presentation with a 15.6-inch screen, Storm Blade 2.0 cooling, and an RGB backlit keyboard to balance performance and price. Beautiful and customizable, it’s the best for gamers and creators. Soon to be available through partner resellers.