Valorant, Dota 2, and Live Beats: Predator League APAC Finals Arrive in New Delhi

India is stepping into the global esports spotlight. In January 2026, New Delhi will host the Asia Pacific Grand Finale of Acer’s Predator League, bringing top Valorant and Dota 2 teams, live music acts, and interactive gaming zones under one roof. The two-day event highlights how esports is moving from niche fandom to mainstream youth culture in India.

India hosts the Predator League APAC finale for the first time

Acer has confirmed that the Predator League 2026 Asia Pacific Grand Finale will take place in New Delhi on January 10 and 11, 2026, marking the first time the tournament’s APAC finale is being hosted in India. The venue is Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan, a site increasingly used for large international gatherings. The event will run from 9 am to 9 pm on both days and will be open to ticketed attendees.

Launched in 2018, the Predator League has evolved into one of Acer’s flagship esports initiatives across Asia Pacific. Bringing the finale to India reflects the country’s growing importance as a regional gaming and esports market.

Valorant and Dota 2 grand finals take centre stage

Competitive play will anchor both days of the event, with two major esports titles featured:

Day 1 – January 10, 2026

Valorant Asia Pacific Grand Finals

Opening performance by Nikhita Gandhi

Closing live act by KRSNA

Day 2 – January 11, 2026

Dota 2 Asia Pacific Grand Finals

Teams battle for the Predator Shield

Performances by Asees Kaur, followed by a closing set from Raftaar

The mix of high-stakes esports and popular music acts points to a deliberate effort to widen esports’ appeal beyond core gamers.

Beyond the matches hands-on gaming and creator zones

Acer says the Predator League finale is designed as a full-scale fan experience rather than a tournament-only event.

Visitors can expect:

Predator and Nitro gaming experience zones

Skill-based challenges, including aim training and racing simulators

Mini challenges with prizes

Creator and photo zones for content creation

Demo areas featuring Acer’s gaming PCs, peripherals and AI-powered devices

The setup is intended to attract students, families, creators and casual visitors alongside competitive gaming fans.

What Acer says about bringing the finale to India

Andrew Hou, President of Pan Asia Pacific Operations at Acer, described the Predator League as a platform built to support esports talent across the region, adding that hosting the finale in India represents “a new chapter” for the competition.

Harish Kohli, President and Managing Director of Acer India, called the event “a proud moment” and linked esports growth to the convergence of technology, performance and youth culture in the country.

Industry observers note that India’s esports momentum is being driven by streaming platforms, mobile gaming adoption and increasing visibility of competitive play as live entertainment.

Why this event matters for Indian esports

Hosting the Asia Pacific Grand Finale places India alongside established esports destinations in Southeast and East Asia. For local players and fans, it offers exposure to top-tier international competition without leaving the country. More broadly, the event reflects a shift in how esports is being positioned in India not just as online competition, but as a live, arena-based experience that blends gaming, music and community engagement.

