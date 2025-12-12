Hogwarts Legacy Is Free on Epic Games Store Right Now and You Can Keep It Forever

Epic Games has dropped one of its biggest free game surprises of the year. Hogwarts Legacy, the popular open-world role-playing game set in the Wizarding World, is currently available for free on the Epic Games Store for PC users. The catch? The offer is live only for a limited time.

If you claim the game during the giveaway window, it stays in your Epic Games library permanently, even after the promotion ends. You don’t need a subscription, and you don’t have to download it immediately. For gamers who skipped the title at launch due to its premium price, this is a rare chance to grab a major AAA release at zero cost.

Epic Games holiday giveaway goes big

Epic Games is a household name these days for its weekly giveaways of free PC games, but during the holiday season and big gaming events, its December giveaways have traditionally been a bit more generous. This year, the company's really pulling out all the stops by including Hogwarts Legacy in the mix, a game that has been generating a massive buzz in the gaming community due to its licensed tie-in.

The fact that the giveaway has coincided with Epic's holiday sale period is no coincidence; it is a strategy the company tends to use to lure in new customers to its PC storefront and shore up its position in a crowded market against the likes of Steam.

How long is Hogwarts Legacy free on Epic Games Store

The free game offer is live as we speak and will run out on December 18 at 4 PM GMT; once that deadline's up, the game will go back to its normal paid pricing, and Epic will probably replace it with another free title as part of its festive gaming promotion. Players who miss the boat will have to grub up the cash to buy it at full price.

How to download Hogwarts Legacy for free on PC

Claiming the game is quick and straightforward. You only need an Epic Games account, which is free to create.

Follow these steps to keep the game forever:

Open the Epic Games Store app on PC or visit the Epic Games Store website.

Log in with your Epic Games account or sign up as a new user.

Search for Hogwarts Legacy

Click the Get button while the price shows as free.

Confirm the order to add it to your library.

Once claimed, the game is yours permanently. You can download it right away or install it later when you’re ready to play.

What Hogwarts Legacy is all about

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the 1800s. This one takes place ages before the Harry Potter stories, giving you a completely fresh feel for the wizarding world. You get to step in as a student who shows up to Hogwarts midway through the term and gradually gets drawn into a whole big magical conflict.

Unlike following a fixed character from the movies, you get to create your own wizard or witch from scratch, learn all sorts of spells, attend classes (just like in the books, minus the homework), and explore the iconic locations in a much more personal way, like having a good friend showing you around Hogwarts Castle and Hogsmeade village. The choices you make along the way will all shape your own journey too.

The focus here is very much on exploring the world, getting into magical battles using spells, and telling a good story. This makes it pretty easy for players who aren't huge Harry Potter fans to jump in.

PC system requirements still mean business

Even though Hogwarts Legacy is totally free, it's still a pretty demanding game for your PC. Performance is all about the quality of your graphics card and the hard drive space you've got to spare. If your system's a bit older, you may have to dial down the graphics settings a notch so it doesn't stutter.

That being said, grabbing the game now is probably a good plan. You can always upgrade your PC later and then come back and play whenever you're ready to do so.

Why this giveaway is such a big deal

When Hogwarts Legacy first came out, it was priced at Rs 4,399 on the PS5 and Xbox, pretty much top-shelf stuff right from the get-go. Epic Games making it free on PC for anyone to grab is a huge help to students and younger gamers who probably can't swing the cost.

For anyone who's got a PC with an Epic Games account, this is just a no-brainer: you grab it once, and it stays in your library for good.

