PlayStation India Cup at Delhi Comic Con 2025 Draws Massive Gaming Crowds

A packed booth, steady crowds, and a championship showdown headline one of the biggest attractions this year. Delhi Comic Con once again transformed the NSIC Grounds into a lively mix of gaming, comics, art, and cosplay. In the middle of all that movement, the PlayStation booth became a consistent crowd magnet. With PS5 gameplay zones, small contests, and the PlayStation India Cup 2025 finale unfolding today, it stayed active throughout the weekend.

PS5 gameplay zone becomes a fan magnet

PlayStation kept the layout open and simple. Multiple PS5 stations helped avoid crowding and gave visitors the chance to play without long wait times. Even with Comic Con’s usual background noise, the booth stayed calm enough for focused gameplay.

People often gathered behind players and reacted to tight matches or lucky goals. The space felt like a friendly, on-the-spot competition where anyone could join in the excitement.

PS5 Yōtei edition showcased at the center

A notable highlight of the booth was the PS5 Ghost of Yōtei limited-edition console, which attracted steady attention from visitors. Many stopped to take a closer look at the special design or point out its details to friends. Its distinctive appearance naturally drew eyes, even without additional decoration or signage.

Quick contests add bursts of excitement

Short quizzes and mini challenges took place through the day, and winners collected small PlayStation merchandise. These quick interruptions pulled nearby visitors together and added lively moments between ongoing gameplay sessions.

India Cup 2025 finale takes place today

The PlayStation India Cup 2025, featuring EA Sports FC 26, reaches its final matches today. After online qualifiers ended on November 27, eight players advanced to Delhi for a two-day, double-elimination bracket. The event carries a prize pool of Rs 4,00,000, with the champion earning Rs 2.5 lakh and every finalist receiving a DualSense Edge controller.

Crowds have been gathering around the arena since the morning. Each goal triggers strong reactions that turn the zone into a compact stadium. Over the years, the tournament has grown from a niche activity into one of the standout attractions of the Delhi edition.

Why PlayStation stands out at Comic Con Delhi

Comic Con Delhi brings together visitors who enjoy exploring hands-on experiences and watching competitive play. PlayStation matched that mood with open gameplay access, steady community interaction, and a major esports finale.

Throughout the weekend, the booth stayed active without relying on spectacle. It leaned on clear access and shared enthusiasm, which continues to connect well with the Delhi crowd.

