PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for December 2025 Feature 5 Top Holiday Games

PlayStation has made a huge effort to make the PlayStation Plus games December line up look impressive with 5 Top Holiday Games of the Season. To make this holiday season special, some bonus titles would be available to PlayStation Plus members in select regions. PlayStation Plus monthly games for December include LEGO Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, The Outlast Trials, Synduality Echo of Ada and Neon White. The games will be available to PS Plus members from December 2, 2025, till January 5, 2025. Also, PlayStation Plus members have until Monday December 1 to add Stray, EA Sports WRC 24 and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator to their game library.

Lego Horizon Adventures- PS5

In Lego Horizon Adventures, you get to join hunter Aloy as she battles to save Earth from an ancient digital demon, and a gang of sunworshippers who want to live in a world without shade so they can soak up the rays while everything burns. You can hunt machines on your own as Aloy, or unlock colorful heroes Varl, Teersa, and Erend, and use their unique skills to defeat enemies and overcome challenges.

Killing Floor 3- PS5

Killing Floor 3, an intense First Person Shooter (FPS) horror-survival action game, which is mainly focused on cooperative survival. The game is set in the year 2091, where you get to join Nightfall, the last line of defense against the powerful megacorp Horzine. The main threat in the game is the bioengineered army called Zeds, created by Horzine. You can either play the game solo or team up with five other players to fight against the relentless waves of these Zeds. Survive the waves of enemies, earn money ("dosh"), and use it between rounds to unlock skills, customize your character, and build an ultimate arsenal of weapons to take on increasingly dangerous threats, including powerful bosses.

The Outlast Trials- PS4 and PS5

The game is set in the year 1959, The Cold War Era, and is a first-person psychological survival horror that can be played solo or with up to three other players online. Being abducted by the Murkoff Corporation and trapped inside their facility, you need to earn the right to be released back into society. In order to achieve that you need to complete certain Trials and MK- Challenges. In pure Outlast fashion, the core gameplay involves avoiding enemies, hiding from them, and trying to run away. Murkoff will provide tools you can use to increase your stealth capabilities, create opportunities to flee, slow down enemies, and more. However, you will have to earn those tools and work hard to improve them. Whatever the number of players in your party, it’s about surviving and getting out.

Synduality Echo of Ada- PS5

Synduality: Echo of Ada is a sci-fi, post-apocalyptic, third-person extraction shooter where you pilot a customizable mech with an AI partner. The game has been set in the year 2222, years after a mysterious poisonous rain called The Tears of the New Moon wiped out most of humanity and birthed deformed creatures called Enders, that now hunt the population. The Survivors in the game now live in a huge underground haven called Amasia. You take up the role of a Drifter, a freelance mech pilot who ventures to the treacherous surface to collect a rare and vital resource called AO Crystals, which are essential for humanity's survival. The game is unique because it involves a humanoid AI companion called Magus, who rides alongside you in your mech, called a Cradlecoffin.You need to ride your Cradlecoffin, cooperate with your Magus, and stay alert around other players. One false move is all it takes to lose both your mecha and precious supplies, left to be scavenged by the remaining survivors.

Neon White- PS4 and PS5

Neon White is a fast-paced first-person action game where you play as an assassin from Hell, competing to earn a place in Heaven by hunting demons. It mixes shooting, parkour, and puzzle-solving with a unique card-based system. In the game you play as Neon White, one of the several assassins pulled from Hell to fight demons in heaven. Collect Soul Cards to attack your foes or discard them to use unique movement abilities, and compete for the best times by cleverly combining cards to discover massive shortcuts.

